The former Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley was demolished last week. A tender to demolish the old hospital was issued by the Province of PEI in late December 2022. The province said the property has been transferred to the PEI Housing Corporation for potential future housing developments. Melissa Heald photo
The Stewart Memorial Home has been vacant since 2018 following the opening of the rural municipality’s new manor. The original building was constructed in 1963 as a hospital, with an expansion built on in 1981. After the hospital closed in 2013, the building was turned into a long-term care home. Demolition of the building began last week. Graphic file photo
First constructed six decades ago, the former Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley has been demolished.
The building has been vacant since 2018 following the opening of the rural municipality’s new Stewart Memorial Home. The original building was constructed in 1963 as a hospital, with an expansion built on in 1981. After the hospital closed in 2013, the building was turned into a long-term care home.
A tender for demolition was issued by the Province of PEI in late December 2022.
In 2018, a Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued to see if any non-profit organizations would be interested in the property to re-purpose it for community use.
At the time, the Stewart Memorial Hospital Foundation had expressed interested with plans to use the building as a community care facility. In November 2021, the Foundation notified the community as well as the province that they had decided not to pursue their interest in the property. The province re-issued the RFP for the property, but no organization was able to purchase it.
The province said the contractor started work on demolishing the property two weeks ago.
“It started with interior work to remove asbestos-containing materials prior to major demo work being undertaken,” said a spokesperson in an email. “We anticipate the full demolition work to be completed by June.”
The property has been transferred to the PEI Housing Corporation for potential future housing developments, but there are no concrete plans at this time, said the spokesperson.
