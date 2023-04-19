Demo

The former Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley was demolished last week. A tender to demolish the old hospital was issued by the Province of PEI in late December 2022. The province said the property has been transferred to the PEI Housing Corporation for potential future housing developments. Melissa Heald photo

First constructed six decades ago, the former Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley has been demolished.

The building has been vacant since 2018 following the opening of the rural municipality’s new Stewart Memorial Home. The original building was constructed in 1963 as a hospital, with an expansion built on in 1981. After the hospital closed in 2013, the building was turned into a long-term care home.

