A tender by the Province of PEI to demolish the former Stewart Memorial Home was issued in late December. The building has been vacant since 2018 following the opening of the rural municipality’s new manor. The original building was constructed in 1963 as a hospital, with an expansion built on in 1981. Graphic file photo
Tyne Valley’s mayor believes most residents understand the former Stewart Memorial Home has to be demolished.
“A lot of people think it’s a shame to see the building go, and it is,” said Jeff Noye. “It was a beautiful old building, but at the end of the day it’s still an old building.”
A tender for demolition was issued by the Province of PEI in late December, with Jan. 12 being the deadline for submissions.
Located up the hill on Route 12, across from Hummingbird Apartments, the building has been vacant since 2018 following the opening of the rural municipality’s new Stewart Memorial Home. The original building was constructed in 1963 as a hospital, with an expansion built on in 1981. After the hospital closed in 2013, the building was turned into a long-term care home.
Initially, the Stewart Memorial Hospital Foundation had hoped to purchase the building and turn it into a 30 bed community care facility, but the endeavour wound up not being feasible.
Keith Milligan, co-chair of the foundation, said the group was told by the provincial government and the Community Care Facilities Board of PEI that if they wanted to go forward with the plan, the building would have to be renovated and brought up to national building codes, the cost of which proved to be too expensive for the foundation.
“It was disappointing,” said Mr Milligan. “It operated as a hospital for a long time, and it operated as a manor after the hospital closed. A community care facility is lighter care than either a manor or a hospital. It’s kind of contradictory, because the government is saying it’s okay for us to operate it as a hospital, and it’s okay for us to operate as a manor, but if you’re going to take it and operate it as a community care facility, then it’s got to be totally rebuilt to Canadian code.”
Though the province issued two Request For Proposals so the building could be re-purposed for community use, no organization was able to purchase it.
For Mr Milligan, the building has played an important role in Tyne Valley for 50 years, and he’s disappointed with the province’s decision to demolish the former hospital.
“Healthcare facilities, in particular small hospitals and doctors offices, are centrepieces of rural communities,” he said. “They help in a lot of ways. It’s very hard for rural people sometimes to access doctors in urban settings, so when you’re able to maintain a doctor in your own community, you’re able to build a relationship over years, and have access (to healthcare).”
He added small hospitals can be an important employers.
“They employ a lot of people, and the employment is well paid, and those are important investments in rural communities,” he said.
Like Mr Milligan, Mr Noye is sad the building is slated for demolition, but he also sees this as a chance for Tyne Valley to grow.
“There’s a lot of ideas in terms of housing projects and things like that,” he said. “Nothing is written in stone, by any means, but this is the first step, and we’re looking forward to the future of the property. People want to stay, but there’s no place that’s affordable that people can rent, and I think that would be a great spot to build on.”
