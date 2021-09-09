The families of Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly recall having sons that were active, athletic, helpful and community minded.
“They were busy boys,” said Ethan’s mother Kim Reilly.
Both boys played sports, like hockey and soccer, fished lobster with their fathers and were involved in school organizations.
“They were very helpful,” said Kim. “They like getting involved and doing what they could to make a difference.”
Sadly, Alex and Ethan, both 17, were killed in a boating accident in Northport last September. To honour the memory of the boys, a foundation in their name has been formed and the group is getting ready to host their first event.
Joey Dumville, who coached both boys, is co-chair of the A & E Legacy Foundation with fellow coach Nathan DesRoches.
Mr Dumville approached the families with the idea about a foundation in memory of the boys as a way ‘to celebrate their life and build a legacy’.
“I was actually thinking myself that we needed to do something like this because that’s what the boys would have wanted,” said Darren Hutchinson, Alex’s father. “The boys would have wanted in some way to give back.”
The foundation is looking to raise money to help support local youth sports by hosting events inspired by the boys interests.
“Both boys knew, being involved in sports the way they were, there’s a lot of expense to it,” said Darren. “If we could do this to honour them and help out in some way with people who can’t afford it, that’s what we want to do.”
The foundation has already been active, with designing ribbons made from hockey laces for the 2021 graduates at Westisle Composite High School. The ribbons were in honour of Ethan, Alex and Cole Rayner, another student who also died in an accident last September.
On Sept 11, in honour of Alex and his love of fishing, the foundation will host its first event - the Hutch Memorial Cup. A contest open to all PEI LFA 25 fishers to see who can catch the biggest lobster.
Also this year the foundation is working on hosting the Rufus Cup, an all-terrain vehicle event that will honour Ethan and his love for anything with an engine.
The events are named after the boys individual nicknames, Hutch for Alex and Rufus for Ethan.
“Around the rink he’s Ethan, but they wanted something that kind of represented him around the community, they just started calling him Rufus, just out of the blue,” said Kim. “One of the farmers gave him the name, he used to go there to help him do his gardening and help him look after the animals, so he got Rufus and it stuck with him.”
Down the road, the foundation is looking to host an event that represents the boys and their love for the game of hockey.
“Both boys are connected with what happened, also who they are as friends, but at the same time we wanted to make sure we recognized both boys for who they were individually and do something they loved and well represented them,” said Mr Dumville.
With the one year anniversary of the accident approaching, both Darren and Kim say talking about their sons helps to keep their memory alive.
Kim added doing activities the boys would have definitely been involved in is also healing.
“At one of our first meetings, it was said, and really stuck with me, was we’re doing this in their name, but they did the hard work by being the boys they were and we’re just continuing it on for them,” she said. “So, that kind of feels nice that we’re doing what we both know they would be proud of and would have been part of themselves if they were here.”
