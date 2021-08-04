When members of the Freeland Women’s Institute (WI) gather this September for their monthly meeting it will mark the branch’s 100th anniversary.
It will also be their last.
This past June, the group made the heartbreaking decision to disband in the fall due to a dwindling and aging membership.
“New blood just isn’t coming in,” said Annie Lou Millar, president of the branch for the last 15 years. “The younger people are all busy with children and working.”
Plus, out of the 11 active members still involved with the group, two live in Summerside, one is 98-years-old and another 82-years-old and the rest are 70 and downwards, ranging to about 60.
“With the few that are at an age that we can actively still do things, fundraise for different organizations and such, it’s getting a little bit harder all the time,” said Ms Millar.
Ms Millar joined the Freeland WI in 1974. At that time, there was around 16 active branches in the Ellerslie Consolidated School area, which is made up of about 22 districts. There had been more groups prior, but even by then, the branches had begun to decline. With the disbanding of the Freeland group in September, there will only be two WIs still active in the area.
The Freeland Women’s Institute was established in September 1921 and among their many efforts was working to support the local one room school.
“They would raise money to buy chalk, buy oil,” said Ms Millar. “They were always part of the people who kept the school going.”
In 1973, the WI purchased the former school when Island schools began to consolidate and a lot of fundraising was done to maintain the building over the decades. In the early 2010s, the group donated the building to the local community council to be used as a warming centre and meeting place.
“We donated it to them because it was just too much for us to try and keep it up because of the older members,” said Ms Millar.
Afterwards, with their 100th anniversary approaching, the group decided to keep the branch going for a couple more years. And over its 100 years, the branch has fundraised and donated to multiple organizations, from schools to hospitals, both locally and provincially.
“It’s was part of our purpose to help those organizations,” said Ms Millar.
The Freeland WI have also supported families after experiencing a house fire or having a sick family member.
“We were always there to support a local person in need,” said Ms Millar.
For her, as a member of the Freeland WI, Ms Millar has gotten great satisfaction knowing she has helped her community.
“It’s a great fulfilling feeling to know that you’ve helped better your community, your local schools, and you’ve helped with the local hospital and the local manor,” she said. “It’s the giving and the caring, the fulfilment of it all.”
Although the group is sad their branch is disbanding, and the number of WIs in the western end of the Island are declining, Ms Millar is encouraged the WI movement seems to be holding in the central part of the Island.
According to the PEI’s Women’s Institute website, their is currently 70 active WI branches on the Island, with approximately 1,000 members.
“That makes me feel good to know there are still that number of people,” said Ms Millar.
Yet, the disbanding of the Freeland group will have some impact on the community.
“The school, the other organizations, they are going to lose that contribution yearly that we made, which wasn’t an enormous amount, but we supported them every year with a contribution of what we could afford, so they are losing that, but hopefully someone else will fill in,” said Ms Millar.
Thankfully though, those who wish to continue with the WI organization can if they want as the Poplar Grove/McNeills Road WI, one of the remaining branches in the area, has invited Freeland members to join their group.
“I don’t know if any of the members are planning on joining or not, but we do have that option given to us,” said Ms Millar.
And although they might not all continue on as WI members, as individuals the women will always lend a hand when needed.
“It’s in us to support our community, as with other people who aren’t WI members, so that aspect will not be lost,” said Ms Millar.
