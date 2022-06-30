Sally Harper fondly remembers how her friend Nadine Handrahan loved walking and running.
“Nadine would go 30 kilometers a day, easily or even 50, and she always had tips on how to prepare for walks and runs, and biking,” she said. “She had a nice bike and she used it very often, she had an odometer and she clocked every mile that she did.”
Sadly, Ms Handrahan passed away in June 2020. Along with being active, Ms Handrahan was very involved in volunteering with Hospice PEI, so when Ms Harper and other friends decided to do a memorial walk in her honour, it just made sense that the proceeds would go to Hospice PEI.
“The idea to give money to hospice was what would be very important to her, so that’s what we decided to do,” said Ms Harper.
Taking place on an overcast, mosquito ridden Saturday, Ms Harper and eight others left Stone Station Park a little after 8 am on June 18, walking and biking part of or all 21 kilometre of the Confederation Trail between Alberton and their destination of Bicentennial Park in Tignish.
Ms Harper said Ms Handrahan would have loved it.
“Nadine would have raced every one of us all the way, she was a fast walker and a competitive person,” she said. “She would have loved it and would be very honoured and pleased.”
Ms Harper was one of several friends who took part last year in a fundraising walk honouring Ms Handrahan’s memory, which was more of an unofficial event. Thus, this year marks the inaugural Nadine Handrahan Memorial Walk for Hospice.
In total, the walk raised $1,695.
Prior to this year’s walk, Ms Harper remembered how Ms Handrahan loved helping people.
“She was an excellent teacher, she was a wonderful friend. She always went out of her way,” she said. “If you asked her a question, and you wanted to know something, she would research it for you and she would bring you more information for weeks to come. She just took an avid interest in everything that she did.”
Nadine Handrahan loved walking and running, something her friend Sally Harper fondly recalled.
“Nadine would go 30 kilometers a day, easily or even 50, and she always had tips on how to prepare for walks and runs, and biking,” she said. “She had a nice bike and she used it very often, she had an odometer and she clocked every mile that she did.”
Sadly, Ms Handrahan passed away in 202. Along with being active, Ms Handrahan was very involved in volunteering with Hospice PEI, so when Ms Harper and other friends decided to do a memorial walk in her honour, it just made sense that the proceeds would go to Hospice PEI.
“The idea to give money to hospice was what would be very important to her, so that’s what we decided to do,” said Ms Harper.
Taking place on an overcast, mosquito ridden Saturday, Ms Harper and eight others left Stone Station Park a little after 8 am on June 18, walking and biking part of or all 21 km of the Confederation Trail between Alberton and their destination of the Bicentennial Park in Tignish.
Ms Harper said Ms Handrahan would have loved it.
“Nadine would have raced every one of us all the way, she was a fast walker and a competitive person,” she said. “She would have loved it and would be very honoured and pleased.”
Ms Harper was one of several friends who took part last year in a fundraising walk honoring Ms Handrahan’s memory, it was more of an unofficial event. Thus, this year marks the inaugural Nadine Handrahan Memorial Walk for Hospice.
In total, the walk raised $1,695.
Prior to this year’s walk, Ms Harper fondly recalled how Ms Handrahan loved helping people.
“She was an excellent teacher, she was a wonderful friend. She always went out of her way,” she said. “If you asked her a question, and you wanted to know something, she would research it for you and she would bring you more information for weeks to come. She just took an avid interest in everything that she did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.