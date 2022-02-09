“Valentine’s Day comes again Monday, February 14 and Cupid has been sharpening his arrows as Canadians load up on chocolates, gifts, flowers and Valentine cards to give away. If Cupid keeps tab on Canadian consumer figures, his office chart will show a rise in purchasing reminiscent of Christmas. One greeting-card manufacturer in Toronto said his firm, aware of the increase in Valentine’s Day gift buying, is producing wrapping paper with hearts and flower designs.”
“The Guardian,” 14 February 1957.
“Different trends are reported from various sections of the country. In Prince Edward Island interest in Valentine’s Day is shown chiefly by young people, but chocolates are a popular gift among all ages. In Halifax, people were buying early but in Winnipeg, retailers reported a downward trend in Valentine card sales a few days back. They blamed cold weather, and lack of warm hearts, for keeping shoppers away. But people on Newfoundland like to say it with a grin. St. John’s stores report humorous Valentines are the best sellers, followed by personal cards and those for children.”
“Cupid may have a cherubic face and a good reputation, but he has become more vigorous in recent years. Cities from Newfoundland to British Columbia report wife and sweetheart cards are selling better than ever. The sentimental card is expected to be a best seller in Quebec this year (1957). Cupid’s victims in Edmonton and Calgary are sighing and sending each other hens’ eggs or chocolate facsimiles with appropriate names inked or applied to them.”
“Lacy, affectionate cards are the centre of demand in Calgary, and some cost as much as $5.00. Merchants there also report an upsurge in demand for costume jewelry and wearing apparel. Florists generally expect heavy sales at the last minute with telegraph orders as a final boost. School children who are unable to afford flowers or candy have been filling their classroom Valentine boxes with penny cards, with a fair share for the teachers.”
Valentines For Bachelors
“Some historians say the custom of exchanging Valentines began in Roman times when young men and women submitted their names for lottery to see who their beloved would be for the year. The lottery was conducted in mid-February in honor of the gods Pan and Juno. The same historians, however, cannot agree why Saint Valentine-and there were several through the centuries-became connected with the custom. The association seems to be accidental.”
“Anyway, it’s been a growing custom in recent years. Valentine cards from husband to wife, and vice versa, first came out in 1915. Since then, a whole array of various salutations has become familiar, including cards dedicated to bachelors on leap years. In the days of the British diarist and statesman, Samuel Pepys, who died in 1703, gloves were popular as Valentine gifts. Now, fancy stationers have taken over and create paper and lace epistles which grew more complex with each new notion.”
Happy Valentine’s Day and be aware of Cupid’s arrows.
