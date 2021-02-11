Working for the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) is something that happened very organically for Nora Harper.
“My parents had a speedboat, so they always went to the boat poker run, then, I saw about the beach clean up and wanted to help out,” she said. “The more I got to know John (Lane, coordinator of the CBWA) and learned about the watershed, it made me want to work for the watershed to see what I could do to help out.”
Ms Harper is now in her third year working full-time for the association. When she started, she worked in the office, helping to organize fundraisers, talking to local businesses, helping with reports, and keeping track of all the files and pictures of the association. The more she learned about what the watershed does, the more she wanted to work in the field. She tries to get out in the field once or twice a week.
Along with the annual beach clean ups and poker runs, some of the projects she’s taken part in include building foraging walls at Alberton Elementary School, Bloomfield Elementary School, and École Pierre Chaisson in Deblois, and helping hold up a coffer dam so silt could be removed from part of the Hills River in July 2020.
“When the excavator was taking the silt out of the pond, it was just so rewarding,” said Ms Harper “Then after, when we took the coffer dam down and the water goes back into the pond, you had to spread grass seed and straw, and just put the environment back to the way that it should have been before we started, it was beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.”
She admits she’s a little bit squeamish when it comes to snakes and frogs, but she hasn’t come across them in the field just yet. She has, however, come across a beaver dam while doing stream enhancement with members of the work crew, and noted how she’d never smelled anything so bad.
Since working for the CBWA, Ms Harper has discovered just how beautiful some of the watershed areas are, like Profit’s Pond.
“Last summer, I planted some trees along the pathway surrounding the brook, and it’s such a relaxing area,” she said. “There’s picnic tables, there’s a lookout dock, you can fish. It’s such a nice area, people don’t realize they’re allowed to go down there.”
One thing Ms Harper enjoys about being part of the CBWA is the satisfaction that comes with knowing she and the other members of the association are doing what they can to help the environment.
“The streams and the brooks in our area, we go in and we maintain them, and we enhance them so that they can work at their full potential,” she said. “If the stream is blocked, or if silt is running into the stream at a certain area, we put brush mats up, and we fix the problem so the stream can work the way it’s supposed to work. When I get up in the morning and I know I’m coming to work, it’s not just a job. It’s a sense of purpose that I am helping the community, that I’m enhancing the community.”
