Reaction to news the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) will be purchasing a search and rescue (SAR) boat has been nothing but positive.
“We’re doing some fundraising right now, and it’s going unbelievably,” said Jason Milligan, a member of the AVFD. “We never expected it would go this well this quick.”
Funds were raised so quickly, the $100,000 needed was not only met, but surpassed by the end of the first week. Fundraising efforts were closed out on Dec. 19 at 12 pm. The AVFD thanked residents for their assistance in their effort in a brief social media post, saying the members were humbled, appreciative, and very thankful to everyone who helped out.
The boat is a 6.5 metre Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) safety vessel. The decision to purchase the boat stemmed from an increase in traffic on waterways within the fire district. Over the last few years, the department has received an increase in water related emergency calls in addition to an increase in recreational and commercial vessels on the water within the area.
The boat will have the proper safety equipment for advanced water search and rescue missions, and is intended to be ready to respond to calls by spring of 2021. Once it arrives, members of the department will undergo training to operate the boat and equipment on board.
Along with donations from residents, many community partners have contributed to the cost of the vessel, including, the Town of Alberton, the Alberton Rural Fire District, and the Tignish Credit Union. All three organizations have donated $5,000 each for the initiative. The AVFD is also working with the Department of Fisheries and Communities for further assistance through the Division of Rural and Regional Development.
Kelly Shea Rayner, chair of the Alberton Rural Fire District Committee, came forward on behalf of the committee with a donation of $5,000 for the purchase of the boat. Ms. Shea Rayner noted how the department has shown great initiative with identifying a need and helping to close a safety gap in the region.
“We are so grateful for all the help and support that we have received so far on this important initiative, the community involvement has been unbelievable so far,” said Mr Milligan in a press release. “I would specifically like to thank everyone who has helped thus far including Provincial Government representatives, and all community partners.”
Additionally, the Fire Fighters Club will contribute up to $25,000 from a weekly 50/50 fundraising draw in partnership with Elmsdale Corner Gas.
“We’ve always responded to water calls, it’s something our department feels very strong about,” Mr Milligan concluded. “We felt as a department we wanted to improve what we can do to help people, and that’s what this is all about.”
