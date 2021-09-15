The RCMP have released further details about a missing 28-year-old man from Lennox Island.
It was previously reported that the last time Jamie Sark was seen was on Aug 21, 2021, between 11 am and 12 pm, near Mosquito Path on Lennox Island.
Prince District RCMP can now confirm that Mr Sark was seen leaving a residence on Sumac Trail at approximately midnight on Aug 22, 2021.
He was reported missing to police on Aug 25.
“We are continuing to diligently search for Jamie Sark and are following up on any leads we receive,” said Sergeant Neil Logan in a release issued on Sept 15. “We are especially interested in speaking with anyone who was at the same residence when he was last seen or who saw him after midnight on Aug 22.”
The family of Mr Sark are also offering a cash reward of $5,000 for any leads on his whereabouts.
Jamie Sark is described as being approximately 5’11 (180 centimetres) tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). He has long dark-brown hair, brown eyes and usually wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.
The RCMP continues to conduct searches of areas of interest. These include the use of specialized services such as the PEI RCMP Ground Search and Rescue, RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone), Police Dog Services, RCMP Helicopter, RCMP Marine Unit and the RCMP Special Tactical Operations.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jamie Sark, or who may have seen him since Aug 22, is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.
