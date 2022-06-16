The Town of Alberton recently offered up six raised garden boxes for residents to use, located on the grounds of the Alberton Town Office. Each box measures roughly three feet by three feet, and were available to residents on a first come, first serve basis, where residents can grow what they’d like. In photo from left to right: Esther Saunders, Priscilla Hustler, and Shirley Jeffrey.
Esther Saunders is waiting to see how well the yellow beans, beets, radishes and tomatoes grow in her raised garden box.
“It’s a nice area,” she said. “It’s quiet and easy to access, it’s really neat.”
Ms Saunders is one of the residents who succeeded in securing one of the six raised garden boxes, located on the grounds of the Alberton Town Office.
Along with the raised garden box, each one measuring roughly three feet by three feet, the town provided the soil to fill the boxes, and the seeds, but it’s up to the gardener to maintain their box, doing things like planting, watering, weeding, etc.
Ms Saunders and friends Priscilla Hustler and Shirley Jeffrey, originally heard about the raised garden boxes through the town’s social media.
“Usually there’s an ad saying decorate for Canada Day, or Halloween, or Christmas,” said Ms Hustler. “We decided that we try our own little garden. The one I plan on never turns out so I thought about trying this with Esther’s help.”
This is the first time any of the three have had a garden of their own. Ms Hustler is using her garden box to try and grow peppers, green beans, tomatoes, and carrots, while Ms Jeffrey planted string beans, carrots, beets, and beans.
If they’re successful in growing their veggies, the three women are interested in signing up for the boxes again next year. Ms Hustler said even if they aren’t successful this year, there’s always next year, and the garden boxes are a good recreation opportunity, and offer a chance for people to get out and get some exercise.
“I always said you should have a community garden, like a big community garden, and everybody just chips in with your own seeds and everything,” she said. “It could lead to something big.”
