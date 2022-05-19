Management at the Shell station in Bloomfield is disappointed the business now requires customers to pay for their gas before fueling up their vehicle, but after several gas and dash incidents, it’s something that had to be done.
“It’s really busy here, it’s constant, especially when the prices are starting to change,” said Pauline MacKay, one of the managers at the gas station. “When people figure that the gas is going up, it will tend to get really busy the day before. When we have so many at the pumps, and there’s only one person working, with a lot of people in here paying for their gas, it’s hard to watch all the tanks.”
Ms MacKay can’t put an exact number on how many times incidents there have been since prices started increasing significantly back in March, but she estimates it’s about a dozen, if not more. Gas prices currently sit at over two dollars per litre, the first time they’ve ever been that high in the province.
The policy was implemented on May 2, and while the first few days were rough, Ms MacKay said customers understood why the business had to make the decision.
At the Tignish Co-op Gas Bar, things have remained busy.
Darren MacKinnon, manager of the Tignish Co-op, said the increased cost of fuel has been a major factor in how people have had to manage their weekly budgets, but the business hasn’t seen any variations in trends regarding the gas station.
“We have a lot of countermeasures in place that help prevent that from happening, I can’t say that it has been any increase in the trend other than normal,” he said. “We can’t really get into too much detail about all the countermeasures that we have, because then they would be being exposed. But there’s closed circuit recording of people as they pump gas, we have a view of every vehicle model and license plate that’s pumping fuel. We also have adequate staff that are able to monitor the pumps as well, ensuring that ensuring that people pay.”
Mr MacKinnon said there are currently no plans to implement a similar policy for the time being.
At the Alberton Irving, there have been comments about the increasing price of fuel, but over the last year or so, there have only been three or four gas and dash incidents.
“We have cameras here, like on all our pumps, and we’re usually pretty successful at identifying who it is,” said Pat Murphy, co-owner of the business. “If it’s not paid for it, then we will get the police involved. Usually, we have more of an incident where the person will come in and forget to pay for their gas or that sort of thing.”
Mr Murphy said it’s easier to identify people now that masking isn’t a requirement anymore, and while the Alberton Irving might implement a similar policy down the road, they’re not at that point just yet.
Though police are notified if a business is able to get the license plate and description a vehicle that’s driven off without paying for fuel, there isn’t much they can do without such identifying information.
“If we don’t have the plate number, we have nothing to report,” said Ms MacKay. “With new staff, a lot of them like don’t realize that they do have to watch the pump. We watch the pumps as much as we can, but with this way, it makes it so much easier for us. It takes a lot of stress off of us.”
It’s unclear whether the policy will remain in place once prices go down, but Ms MacKay believes it will likely be permanent.
“People don’t like change, but once everything catches on, and they’re fine,” she said. “We hope that we don’t lose any of our good customers, hope that we get more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.