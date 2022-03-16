The president of the West Prince Caring Cupboard isn’t sure if the price increase in gas and home heating oil has caused an increase in use of its services.
“Even as the prices have been slowly creeping up for months, we’ve seen a few new faces, but not a big change,” said Rick Cameron. “I don’t know what the future will be, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see new families, and new seniors that are struggling.”
The cost of fuel and home heating oil has increased last week, going from $1.58 per litre during the week of March 3, up to $1.87 per litre for the week of March 11. As of March 14, the price sits at $1.72 per litre.
While the decrease is helpful, it’s still a high cost, especially when a person or organization owns multiple vehicles.
Transportation West, a non-profit organization which offers affordable transportation services in the West Prince region, has seven cars in its fleet, and averages about $4,000 a month in fuel. Manager Sherry Tremblay said the increase in fuel prices has had a huge impact.
“Our biggest expenses are maintenance, fuel, and payroll,” she said. “Now our fuel cost is going to be just as much as our payroll. Our last resort is to increase our rates, because we don’t want to have to do that, but we may have to in order to continue to be able to provide the service that we currently do.”
Ms Tremblay said there hasn’t been an increase in rates for at least five years, but she’s not sure if that will remain the case.
“For us, our biggest challenge is fuel, and trying to get our routes as tight as possible so we’re not dead-heading any vehicles with no passengers in it, and trying to cut down as many kilometres as possible,” she said.
These increases come after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which in turn poses another concern over the rising cost of things like bread. Ukraine is nicknamed Europe’s breadbasket, because it’s one of the world’s top wheat exporters, and with the attacks on the country continuing, some worry about what this will mean for the cost of what is for some a major food staple.
The Caring Cupboard has a variety of clients, including seniors on a fixed income.
“We all know when we fill up our tank, it’s getting tougher and tougher,” said Mr Cameron. “For seniors, they can stay home a lot of the time, but they still have to go to medical appointments, they still have to get their groceries,and their medications and so on. The money that people have coming in isn’t going as far, so if we can do a little more in terms of helping them out with their grocery bill, we’ll do that.”
