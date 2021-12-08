The recent case of Gabby Petito in the United States only demonstrates how prevalent gender-based violence continues to be in today’s society. Sadly, there are plenty more incidents of people experiencing gender-based violence that rarely receive the kind of media attention the Petito case did.
But the numbers don’t lie. Gender-based violence continues to be a problem all over the world.
According to UN Women (the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women) an estimated 736 million women globally, almost one in three, have been subjected to intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life. That’s about 30 per cent of women aged 15 and older. Most violence against women is perpetrated by current or former husbands or intimate partners. And since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, calls to helplines have increased in some countries as rates of reported intimate partner violence increase.
According to Statistics Canada, in 2020, 160 women and girls were killed in this country, with 90 per cent of the accused being male. On average, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner roughly every six days. Indigenous women are killed at nearly seven times the rate of non-Indigenous women.
Approximately one million workers, mostly women, have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a 2018 Angus Reid study. A survey of federal workplaces found that 94 per cent of sexual harassment complaints were from women.
Monday was the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. The day marks the anniversary of the 1989 murders of 14 women at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal, killed because of their gender.
Every year, on Dec. 6, Canadians are encouraged to observe a minute of silence and wear a purple ribbon as a commitment to end gender-based violence.
Unfortunately though, on PEI, since 1989, 10 women have been murdered through acts of violence. And the above numbers show things really haven’t improved in the 30 plus years since the Montreal Massacre.
Stopping gender-based violence doesn’t have an easy solution, but there are things people can do to help bring it to an end. Things like listening to and believing survivors, understanding consent, learning the signs of abuse and how you can help, funding women’s organizations and holding each other accountable.
Ending gender-based violence is everyone’s business and everyone needs to shine a light on the need for funding, essential services and prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.