Sylvia Hogan MacDonald with her copies of genealogy histories she has done on 26 families from the Tignish area. In 2015, Ms Hogan MacDonald donated copies of all 26 volumes to the Tignish Library. Melissa Heald photo
Those with ties to Tignish interested in tracing their family history should know there is a great resource available to them that could assist in their research.
In 2015, Sylvia Hogan MacDonald donated 26 volumes of local family histories to the Tignish Library, with a stipulation they cannot be removed from the library, but where anyone could look through them or have them printed off for a cost.
Ms Hogan MacDonald is originally from Tignish, but now lives in Summerside. Coming from a family of 14 children, Ms Hogan MacDonald is the third oldest child of Walter and Mary (Gavin) Hogan.
Her interest in genealogy started when her mother passed away in 1992. At that time, a folder was discovered by her brother containing information her mother had been collecting on her own family history.
“My brother asked me if I would be interested in the folder and I said yes,” said Ms Hogan MacDonald.
While the folder contained very little, her mother had been able to trace her family lineage back to the original Gavin landing in New London, PEI in the early 1800s.
“I started with the little information she had, then I did her family, Dad’s family and then I went to her parents, so they doubled each time,” said Ms Hogan MacDonald. “There was just the two at first, then there was four of them and then there was eight of them and then I ended up with all these books.”
Ms Hogan MacDonald also thought the world of her maternal grandparents, Eva (Harper) and Charlie Gavin.
“They used to tell stories of things that happened in the community and I was more interested in them than anything else, but the more you dig the more you learn the more you want to know,” she said.
The collection took countless hours of research, with many trips to the provincial archives, studying church records in Tignish and many visits to local cemeteries.
At first, Ms Hogan MacDonald never planned to turn the histories into volumes of books.
“Just when I had them printed off for myself, I thought none of my children are interested in this and what is going to happen to them when I’m gone, so I thought I would take them to the library,” she said.
She received financial help in getting the books printed for the library thanks to the former Irish folk festival that once took place in Tignish.
“The committee took it upon themselves to pay for the printing and I donated them to the library,” said Ms Hogan MacDonald.
To help her compile and organize all her research, she used a family tree computer program. From there, she got the pages printed and bound into book form. The books have gone through three editions prior to her donating copies to the Tignish Library eight years ago.
Her daughter-in-law recently made a social media post highlighting the fact the copies are available at the library and to drum up awareness of the incredible amount of work Ms Hogan MacDonald has done in creating these histories.
Ms Hogan MacDonald said she’s glad the books are available at the Tignish Library and she hopes people will use them to learn more about their own family trees.
“That’s where I’m from and that’s where most of these families are from,” she said. “If anybody would be interested in them, it would be people from that area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.