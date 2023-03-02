Genealogy

Sylvia Hogan MacDonald with her copies of genealogy histories she has done on 26 families from the Tignish area. In 2015, Ms Hogan MacDonald donated copies of all 26 volumes to the Tignish Library. Melissa Heald photo

Those with ties to Tignish interested in tracing their family history should know there is a great resource available to them that could assist in their research.

In 2015, Sylvia Hogan MacDonald donated 26 volumes of local family histories to the Tignish Library, with a stipulation they cannot be removed from the library, but where anyone could look through them or have them printed off for a cost.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.