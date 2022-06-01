Grade 4 to 6 Tignish Elementary students got to learn about bats thanks to a presentation from the Tignish Watershed Management Group and PEI Watershed Alliance. The presentation focused on educating youth on the importance of bats and how monitoring their populations can help guide wildlife biologists in improving bat habitat. Submitted photo
Tignish Watershed Management Group and PEI Watershed Alliance held a bat presentation at Tignish Elementary on May 5 to talk about these extraordinary mammals, the valuable role they have in our ecosystems and the range of methods used by conservationists to monitor wildlife.
Dawn McInnis (Tignish Watershed) and Rebecca Ramos (Watershed Alliance) joined Ms Smallman and Mr Perry’s classes, Grades 4 to 6, to educate youth on the importance of bats and how monitoring their populations can help guide wildlife biologists in improving bat habitat.
For the past two years Tignish Watershed Management Group has been working with other PEI watershed groups to monitor bat species island-wide. PEI Watershed Alliance provides special monitors that record high-frequency echolocation calls — sounds that typically cannot be heard by the human ear. Bats have unique echolocation calls that can be used to identify the species. Watershed groups work together to deploy bat monitors at over 50 sites every summer and the recordings are sent back to PEI Watershed Alliance for species evaluation.
In Atlantic Canada bats are susceptible to a disease known as “white-nose syndrome” which has sent hibernating bat populations into a rapid decline. The two most common bat species in PEI (Northern myotis and Little brown myotis) are both federally listed as endangered. Bat sightings reported by the public are extremely beneficial to wildlife biologists and conservationists as they can help locate maternity colonies, hibernation sites, and important bat habitats that may otherwise go undetected.
Bats typically use underground caves or mines for their hibernation sites, however, in PEI, areas like these are relatively non-existent. Researchers have identified a handful of old wells as places where bats are already hibernating on PEI. It is suspected that bats are hibernating in other old wells across the Island, and information on where these old wells are located is important in protecting bats. If a person has found an old well please consider reporting the location to their local watershed group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.