If you are a seasonal worker who heads back to work when the weather gets warmer, now is a great time to get back in shape. It does not take long to get deconditioned during the winter when your activity levels are down. Four to six weeks of training can get you back in shape and ready for physical labor. Anyone whose job is physical has probably experienced the sore and stiff muscles that can come from going back to work for long hours after being inactive.
The training can also give you more strength, energy and stamina and help to prevent injuries. When setting up your training routine, try and choose some movements and exercises that will help with your actual job. Work the muscle groups that you will be using a lot. If your job requires some heavy lifting, do some of that in the gym. If your job is less lifting but more of a repetitive nature, follow a routine that will help prevent overuse type injuries and will give you added stamina. If you are on your feet all day long, work the leg muscles and increase your core strength to prevent lower back fatigue.
Below is a great all round routine to help get you conditioned and back to work quickly with lots of strength and energy. Works best if followed for four to six weeks, training three days a week on non consecutive days.
Legs ) Leg Extensions 3 x 12
Full Squats 3 x 15, 12, 10
Walking Lunges 2 x 10 each leg
Back) T-Bar Rows 3 x 10
Assisted Chins 3 x 10
Chest) Pushups 3 x max
Shoulders) Seated Press 3 x 10
Core) Hanging Leg Raises 4 x 15
Hyperextensions 2 x 15
Even after you start back to work you can maintain your newfound level of strength and fitness by following this routine twice a week.
This is but one example of many different ways to train. Your gym staff can set you up on a routine that suits you best.
