Amber Frey, an accounting technician at Sharon R. O’Halloran CPA Inc in O’Leary, loves helping people file their taxes. She knows not everyone enjoys doing taxes, and this job isn’t for everyone, and her doing those tasks frees people up so they’re able to focus on what they do and what their business is doing. Jillian Trainor photo
When it comes to getting taxes filed, the general rule is the sooner it’s done the better.
“As soon as they have their documents and their stuff organized, they can bring them in and start getting their taxes prepared,” said Amber Frey, an accounting technician at Sharon R. O’Halloran CPA Inc in O’Leary. “Their T4 slips, or slips from their bank, or the government, as soon as those start coming in, they can start getting their stuff organized, and the earlier they bring it in, the earlier they get their refund.”
Along with employment slips, Ms Frey recommends bringing slips for any medical expenses that can be claimed, employment expenses, and any receipts for charitable donations as well.
“Some people might have an occasional filing,” she said. “If they sold a property, there might be a capital gains tax or something like that, but generally, those are the main things.”
Last year, one slip some Canadians had to file was the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which provided financial support to employed and self-employed Canadians who were directly affected by COVID-19. Those eligible could have received $2,000 for a four week period.
“CERB ended in 2021, it doesn’t carry into 2022 at all,” explained Ms Frey. “There were a few other programs available if somebody was off work because of COVID, or if their workplace locked down, and stuff like that.”
Ms Frey said people should get slips from the government for CERB as well.
“If they received that, then it could count as income, and it’s taxable income, so it could affect their taxes, but I don’t know how many people would have qualified for that or how many people would have gotten it,” she said.
When it comes to additional items that need filing, Ms Frey isn’t aware of anything new this year. She said there is still a tax credit for people that worked from home, which was extended into 2022, but aside from that, there are no major differences between the 2021 and 2022 tax seasons.
Ms Frey said her office gives clients an estimate of two weeks to get their taxes done, but it’s usually less than that. She said they like getting into the nitty-gritty of things to make sure they aren’t missing anything.
While currently an accounting technician, Ms Frey said her end goal is becoming a Certified Public Accountant because she enjoys helping the company’s clients.
“I know that book keeping, and taxes, are things most people don’t want to talk about and don’t want to think about,” she said. “I like that I can do those tasks for them, and that frees them up to focus on what they do and what their business is doing.”
Ms Frey said working as an accountant is not for everybody.
“Not everybody enjoys it, but it is something that I really enjoy doing, and I’m always happy I can take that stress off of somebody and help them out with it,” she said.
Tax season itself usually runs from the middle of February until April 30, with March and April being the busiest time period.
Because April 30 falls on a Sunday this year, the last day a person can file their taxes is May 1 instead because it’s the first business day following that date.
