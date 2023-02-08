Tax Time

Amber Frey, an accounting technician at Sharon R. O’Halloran CPA Inc in O’Leary, loves helping people file their taxes. She knows not everyone enjoys doing taxes, and this job isn’t for everyone, and her doing those tasks frees people up so they’re able to focus on what they do and what their business is doing. Jillian Trainor photo

When it comes to getting taxes filed, the general rule is the sooner it’s done the better.

“As soon as they have their documents and their stuff organized, they can bring them in and start getting their taxes prepared,” said Amber Frey, an accounting technician at Sharon R. O’Halloran CPA Inc in O’Leary. “Their T4 slips, or slips from their bank, or the government, as soon as those start coming in, they can start getting their stuff organized, and the earlier they bring it in, the earlier they get their refund.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.