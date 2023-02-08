Terry Adams

We all know it’s here, the winter storms and the days where we cannot get out of the house. It can be frustrating when you are on a roll with your training and seeing positive results to have to miss workouts. If you only miss a day it can me made up the following day, but if you get storm stayed at home for a few days here are a few exercises you can do to at least get a workout in.

Legs- Walking lunges are great and can be done for higher repetitions just using bodyweight. If you do not have the room they can also be done stationary. Same with bodyweight squats. Just do more repetitions if you are accustomed to using weight. Step ups onto a box or stool can also be done at home. If you are just getting started and some of these exercises are too difficult try opening and inside door, hanging onto each side of the door knob with your feet on each side of the open door and perform assisted squats this way.

