“In the winter of 1905, the first big snowstorm on P.E.I. commenced on January 25th. On that evening the train from Tignish, in charge of Conductor McKenna, was stuck all night at Miscouche, the engine and freight cars proceeding to Summerside. The passengers were on board all night and drove to Summerside several days later. The next big storm was on January 31st. Trains were cancelled on the Summerside to Tignish and Mount Stewart to Souris lines. Then came the worst of all storms which began of Tuesday, February 7th, and continued until February 22nd. On that evening all regular trains were cancelled. Since then, some sections of the Island have been entirely cut off from the outside world.”
“On 22nd of February, snow fighting on the P.E.I. Railway began with renewed vigor after the recent snow storm which made the railway line throughout the province in as bad a condition as at any time in its history. The cuttings made after the two previous storms are almost entirely filled up and to the work of clearing them out is added the task of throwing the snow to a great height already made by the two storms of last weeks. The drifts range in height from ten to twenty feet and at several places drifts are estimated at twenty-five and thirty feet.”
“With each of the trains from Tignish to Souris starting out yesterday were snow shovelers, ranging in number from twenty-five to fifty men and these do the work of releasing the engines and ploughs when they are embedded in the massive snow banks. Last evening communication with Alberton and Tignish could not be had on account of trouble with the storm. It could not therefore be ascertained if the train had got through to Tignish as expected.”
“At seven last night (February 21st) the Tignish train from Summerside, where she had left in the morning, had reached Bloomfield and was making good progress. The train had been previously stalled at Kensington all night by an immense drift about 500 ft long and twelve ft deep which gave her a great deal of trouble.”
“Early yesterday (February 21st), the snow fighting train with snow plow and three engines and fifty men for shovelling, which left for Cape Traverse (Borden-Carleton) in charge of Conductor Tanton, had got past Loyalist last night-about twelve miles from Charlottetown but did not expect to go further. A drift at Clyde River is said to be thirty feet high and this the train will have to combat today.”
“The train stalled at Mount Stewart during the recent storm left for Souris yesterday morning, February 21st and last night had gone up as far as Selkirk, about seven miles distant. The drifts to be encountered before it reaches Souris are said to be twenty-five feet high.”
“The train leaving Georgetown in the morning had a hard fight near Mount Stewart but managed to work through a twenty-foot drift and proceeded west towards Royalty Junction and Charlottetown last night (February 21st).”
“No work towards opening the Cape Traverse branch has yet been done as there is no train at the Cape, the Special (train) having been caught in the city (Charlottetown) on Tuesday night.”
“It is not likely that the whole railway line will be opened for some considerable time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.