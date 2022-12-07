Adams

Christmas is just around the corner and getting the right gifts for friends and family can be a real challenge sometimes. We all have fitness oriented people in our lives. Here are some ideas on what you can get them! 1) Athletic wear. Anyone who trains two to six days a week will need lots of active wear. Workout clothing takes lots of abuse from the training and can wear out quickly. T-shirts, pants, shorts, footwear are all great gifts that will surely be used.

2) Training gear. Not clothing, but gear associated with the persons activity. Gloves, belts, straps for the lifter, a mat for the Yoga follower, hockey, ball, squash, swimming, running related items depending on the sport.

