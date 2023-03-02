Chicken

Brooklyn Wallace with her new pet chicken Brick. The eight-year-old Piusville Road resident nursed the laying hen back to health after it was rescued from the side of the road by her and her father. The chicken wasn’t in good condition when found frozen and injured. Melissa Heald photo

A chicken found frozen on the side of a dirt road has been given a second chance thanks to the little girl who helped to rescue it.

Brooklyn Wallace is the second oldest child of Devin Wallace and Alysshea Trail’s four children. The shy eight-year-old has a big caring heart, especially when it comes to animals.

Brick the hen was found on the side of the road, frozen and injured, by Brooklyn Wallace and her father Devin near the beginning of February. The poor chicken was also egg bound, a situation where an egg is physically stuck inside a hen and can be a life-threatening condition. But thanks to Brooklyn’s careful care, Brick is looking a lot better and is now laying an egg once a day. Submitted photo
Brick the Hen is looking much better after being rescued from the side of the road. Melissa Heald photo
Brick the rescued chicken in her new coop built by Devin Wallace, who save the frozen and injured chicken with his daughter Brooklyn from the side of the road. When Brick was first found, his dirty appearance made her look brown, but after being bathed, it was revealed she has white feathers. Submitted photo
Brooklyn Wallace eats the first egg laid by Brick after receiving treatment for being egg bound. Submitted photo

