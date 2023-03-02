Brooklyn Wallace with her new pet chicken Brick. The eight-year-old Piusville Road resident nursed the laying hen back to health after it was rescued from the side of the road by her and her father. The chicken wasn’t in good condition when found frozen and injured. Melissa Heald photo
Brick the hen was found on the side of the road, frozen and injured, by Brooklyn Wallace and her father Devin near the beginning of February. The poor chicken was also egg bound, a situation where an egg is physically stuck inside a hen and can be a life-threatening condition. But thanks to Brooklyn’s careful care, Brick is looking a lot better and is now laying an egg once a day. Submitted photo
Brick the rescued chicken in her new coop built by Devin Wallace, who save the frozen and injured chicken with his daughter Brooklyn from the side of the road. When Brick was first found, his dirty appearance made her look brown, but after being bathed, it was revealed she has white feathers. Submitted photo
A chicken found frozen on the side of a dirt road has been given a second chance thanks to the little girl who helped to rescue it.
Brooklyn Wallace is the second oldest child of Devin Wallace and Alysshea Trail’s four children. The shy eight-year-old has a big caring heart, especially when it comes to animals.
“Her father owns race horses in O’Leary,” said Ms Trail. “She’s big into the horses.”
One day, near the beginning of February, Brooklyn and her father were coming back from O’Leary to their home on the Piusville Road. Driving on the dirt road section of the route, Mr Wallace spotted something on the side of the road. At first, he thought it was a rabbit.
“I’ve seen rabbits before on the road and it was a long ways down and I told her to look so she might see it before it ran off into the woods, but the closer we got, it wasn’t moving,” he said. “When I got close to it, I knew it was some kind of bird, but it didn’t fly away.”
He backed up the vehicle to see what it was when Brooklyn got out and started yelling it was a chicken.
The chicken wasn’t in good condition. It clearly had been attacked by a predator, bleeding from several spots, and pretty well frozen. Looking for warmth, the chicken even ran under the vehicle, near the muffler and had to be chased out.
“Brooklyn was all in a panic and said we have to save the chicken,” said Ms Trail.
Father and daughter drove home, which wasn’t far from where they spotted the chicken, got a cardboard box and went back for the feathered creature.
They put the chicken in their basement under a heat lamp and once the hen warmed up she suddenly laid an egg with no shell.
“Apparently, when a chicken suffers trauma, that’s what can happen,” said Ms Trail.
The poor chicken was also egg bound, which describes a situation where an egg is physically stuck inside a hen and can be a life-threatening condition. Bathing chickens in warm water using Epsom salt could help resolve the issue.
“It’s almost like hemorrhoids in a chicken, it doesn’t look very nice,” said Ms Trail.
There was a brief time Mr Wallace thought the chicken might have had to be put down, but due to Brooklyn’s careful care, the hen is looking a lot better and now laying one egg a day, which Brooklyn has been eating.
“She did all the caring,” said Ms Trail of her daughter. “She bathed it in warm water and Epsom salt every day and it eventually came around with the heat lamp and baths.”
When they first found the chicken, the bird looked brown because of how dirty it was. But once the chicken had been bathed, it was revealed it had white feathers.
Brooklyn has named the chicken Brick because the hen had been frozen like a brick. Mr Wallace has built Brick a new coop out in the family’s barn and soon the hen will have two new friends as the family has decided to get a couple more chickens.
The family did try to locate where the chicken might have come from.
“We asked a few of the farmers in the area, but no one seemed to have chickens or claim it, so we just welcomed into our family,” said Ms Trail.
