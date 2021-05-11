Shannon Gregory Sellick has been identified as the 43-year-old man who died as a result of a single-vehicle collision near Springhill on May 8.
The Cascumpec man was killed and his male passenger sent to hospital after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole.
According to his obituary, Mr Sellick was the loving father to Braydon Sellick and stepson Justin Ramsay. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and is survived by his sister, brothers, grandmother, father and mother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mr Sellick was predeceased by his stepson Mackenize Smallman. The 21-year-old man from West Prince passed away as a result of his injuries following a motor vehicle collision on Route 2 in Inverness on Dec. 7, 2020.
Mr Sellick will be resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel in O’Leary.
Due to Covid 19, private visiting hours and funeral service for invited guests only, to be held on May 14. Interment to follow in Springfield West Baptist Cemetery.
A gofundme campaign has been set up to help Mr Sellick’s family cover funeral expenses.
