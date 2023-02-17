Mill River resident Sami Sentner with head coach of Canada Winter Games 2023 women’s hockey team Jess Cameron at a pre-Canada Games competition. Ms Sentner has progressed from being a player at the Canada Games to participating in the Games apprentice program for coaching to becoming an assistant coach with this year’s team. Submitted photo
As a minor hockey player in West Prince, Sami Sentner’s dream was one day to go to the Canada Winter Games.
“I chased that dream for many years,” said the Mill River resident. “I worked as hard as I could and I was selected to go to the Canada Winter Games in Prince George, BC (2015) as a player.”
Although she played a number of sports over the years, hockey was always Ms Sentner’s favourite.
“I think it was the team culture and my Dad and I shared a big passion for hockey,” she said.
When her minor hockey career came to an end, Ms Sentner’s next dream became coaching at the Canada Winter Games.
“My first year right out of hockey, I was living in Charlottetown and I reached out to Hockey PEI and told them I was interested in coaching a team and if there’s anything in Charlottetown,” she said.
She ended up coaching with a AAA Midget Girls team and she loved that experience.
“I had a really good head coach that year and it was a great stepping stone into a coaching career,” said Ms Sentner
Her coaching journey next led her to apply to the Canada Games Apprentice Program.
The Canada Games Apprentice Program provides two female coaches and two Indigenous coaches the opportunity to attend the next Canada Summer or Winter Games as an apprentice coach in their sport. There is no cost to the coach, and selected coaches have direct involvement in preparation and competition and receive support from an identified mentor coach throughout the duration of the program.
“It’s almost like your a coach in training,” said Ms Sentner, who was selected in 2019 to be an apprentice coach for the women’s hockey team going to the Games in Red Deer, Alberta.
“I was able to travel to Calgary and Ottawa for these coaching clinics and it really just inspired us,” she said. “It really showed the whole picture of what coaching is all about.”
Her mentor was fantastic too.
“He was always asking me questions about how I felt and what I thought in certain situations,” she said. “It was a fantastic program and I would recommend that program to anyone.”
In Red Deer, she was able to observe the other coaches, be in the dressing room when they were speaking with the players, take stats while sitting in the stands and had at least one opportunity to be on the bench during a game.
“I was still part of the team and they included me in absolutely everything and treated me a like a coach,” she said.
Ms Sentner said she benefited greatly from participating in the apprentice program.
“I learned a lot on what I want to be as a coach and what I want to pass onto my players,” she said.
Continuing to coach after Red Deer, Ms Sentner is now heading to the 2023 Canada Winter Games here on PEI as an assistant coach with the women’s hockey team.
Ms Sentner said when she got the call she was going to be an assistant coach at these Games she was emotional.
“Everything that I dreamed was coming true,” she said. “I was always dreaming about representing the province as an actually coach opposed to an apprentice coach... I was just over the moon and I just couldn’t believe it was happening.”
And coaching this year’s team of hockey players has been so rewarding.
“We have a really good group of girls coming to the Canada Games with us,” said Ms Sentner. “They make it easy to go to the rink and show up for the early morning practices.”
Ms Sentner said what she loves the most about coaching is seeing the smile on the faces of players when they achieve success.
“When you are coaching something and they really get it, then go out on the ice and figure out how to do it well or when a team or an individual player has success, it brings a smile to my face because that’s what coaches have done for me,” she said. “It just brings joy to my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.