Lisa LaFlamme’s departure from CTV News likely won’t be forgotten any time soon. Fired from her role as anchor for CTV National News, one of the country’s most-watched newscasts, the reasoning for her termination reeks of sexism and misogyny.

Michael Melling became head of CTV News early this year, and shortly after taking on the role, he raised questions about LaFlamme’s hair, even noting at one point it had started to take on a purple sheen under studio lights. She stopped colouring in 2020 during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic because she couldn’t visit her colourist, and no longer felt the need to do so. Compare that with her predecessor, Lloyd Roberston, or former CBC: The National anchor Peter Mansbridge. By the end of his tenure, Robertson’s hair was completely white, while Mansbridge’s hair had not only been going white, he’d been going bald as well.

