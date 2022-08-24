Lisa LaFlamme’s departure from CTV News likely won’t be forgotten any time soon. Fired from her role as anchor for CTV National News, one of the country’s most-watched newscasts, the reasoning for her termination reeks of sexism and misogyny.
Michael Melling became head of CTV News early this year, and shortly after taking on the role, he raised questions about LaFlamme’s hair, even noting at one point it had started to take on a purple sheen under studio lights. She stopped colouring in 2020 during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic because she couldn’t visit her colourist, and no longer felt the need to do so. Compare that with her predecessor, Lloyd Roberston, or former CBC: The National anchor Peter Mansbridge. By the end of his tenure, Robertson’s hair was completely white, while Mansbridge’s hair had not only been going white, he’d been going bald as well.
But LaFlamme’s appearance only seems to be the tip of the iceberg on the matter. She and Melling clashed over the coverage of stories, resources, and network priorities. Arguments like that aren’t new in a newsroom, but the tone of the discussions between the two appear to be much different than ones between LaFlamme and Wendy Freeman, Mellings’ predecessor. It’s been noted there was a mutual respect between LaFlamme and Freeman because the latter was seen as a journalist, which is only fair because as it’s been pointed out, traditionally the head of CTV news is supposed to be the top journalist in the newsroom. Melling, on the other hand, is seen as bean counter, and nothing more than a Bell executive more concerned with the business side of CTV.
Reactions on social media seems to convey that opinion as well, with people noting how anyone, especially women, who have ever had a boss like this can relate, and how the whole situation raises the question of why older, experienced competent women who have proven their worth time and time again aren’t treated with the same respect as older men.
LaFlamme’s firing is already having an effect on other people. The same day her departure was made public, it was announced that Omar Sachedina, a correspondent of CTV National News, would be taking her place. He is in his own right a very talented and very qualified journalist, fit to take on the role as anchor of CTV National News, but his appointment to the role is now tainted. Already, he’s been receiving unwarranted and undeserved hate over the matter.
Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, has stated it regrets how LaFlamme’s departure was handled, something they described as a business decision, and will be launching a workplace review conducted by an independent party amid criticism of her dismissal. But the fact of the matter is, the whole situation has left a sour taste in the mouth of Canadians, and it’s one that likely won’t go away as long as Michael Melling is head of CTV News.
