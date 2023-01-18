Vanessa Clements calls her 10-year-old dog Simba the epitome of a Golden Retriever.
“Always happy,” said the Mill River East Road resident. “He loves me, he follows me around, I mean I call him my little shadow.”
But about a month before Christmas things weren’t looking too great for the pooch. He had stopped eating and was losing weight. Then blood work done at the veterinarian’s indicated intestinal cancer.
“It was very shocking to me,” said Ms Clements. “I did my own research and dogs with intestinal cancer are only supposed to live another 2-3 months.”
Ms Clements ended up spending her holidays trying to mentally prepare herself to say good-bye to her best friend.
“The week before Christmas it was getting terribly bad. He couldn’t even stand on his own,” she said. “It was so sad and I was crying every day, trying to take as many pictures with him and we did little paw imprints and just really cherish our time together.”
Wrestling with the possibility of having to put her beloved pet down, that's when Simba went outside one day to have a poop and ended up passing a very long sock belonging to Ms Clements that went missing six months ago.
Ms Clements is a fisherman and when she goes fishing, she wears these knee high socks that are two feet long and very thick.
“There like a compression sock,” she said.
It was the spring lobster season and she was doing laundry at home when she noticed one of these type of socks was missing. She immediately thought of Simba because her dog has been known to eat some very odd things.
“He’s just one of those dogs whom seems to eat very odd stuff sometimes,” she said. “He loves toilet paper. All kinds of weird stuff.”
But he would eat one of these socks? He has eaten socks before, although typically those small and thin ankle ones, which he easily passes.
“I was like, no, he wouldn’t eat something that ridiculous and that long,” said Ms Clements.
Often bringing spare clothes with her to work, in the end Ms Clements thought she might have lost the sock going to work, coming home or on the boat.
“Then I thought, well, if, for some reason, Simba did eat this very large sock, the signs will tell in the next few days,” she said.
The days past without incident with Simba showing no signs of any issues.
“He was completely a normal dog,” said Ms Clements. “He was feeling fine, he’s eating and doing all the normal things he normally does, so I just kind of thought everything was fine and I was convinced I had just lost the sock on the boat.”
Fast forward six months later and Simba is suddenly not doing well.
“All of sudden he didn’t want to eat, his appetite dropped basically to nothing, and he lost a lot of weight,” said Ms Clements.
That’s when Ms Clements received the heartbreaking news that Simba could have cancer.
Then, just a few days before Christmas, as Ms Clements was trying to decide what to do about her dog, Simba managed to get himself outside.
“He’s just walking around, looking very sad, very depressed and I kind of see him try to go poop,” said Ms Clements. “Then I see him struggling to get the poop off his butt.”
Grabbing a pair of gloves and paper towel, Ms Clements headed outside to help her buddy.
“Sure enough, I start to pull on the poop and then pull out the two foot long sock,” she said. “He and I just stared at in shock.”
Now in her green compost bin, and although disgusting looking, the sock was fully intact when Ms Clements pulled it from Simba.
“It was very dark, but the sock is a black and red colour, and I could still see the red,” she said.
The moment Simba passed the sock, Ms Clements said she got her dog back, who is now eating again and gaining weight.
“It was just insane,” she said. “He instantly just seemed better.”
Even the veterinarian is calling this a miracle. And when Ms Clements asked the vet if the sock being in Simba’s system could have made his blood work come back the way it did she was told it most definitely could have. The vet had also physically examined Simba for blockages but found none.
Ms Clements said her dog just needed to take a poop of a lifetime.
“The thing the vet said that was the craziest part was just how long the sock was in him,” she said. “We are talking six months. It was literally at the point he was either going to die from it or he was going to pass it. Thank God he passed it.”
