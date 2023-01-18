Simba

It appeared 10-year-old Golden Retriever Simba was on death’s door when he ended up taking a poop of a lifetime. Diagnosed with possibly having intestinal cancer, Simba was outside having a poop when he passed a two foot long sock that belonged to his owner, Vanessa Clements, and had gone missing six months ago. Submitted photo

Vanessa Clements calls her 10-year-old dog Simba the epitome of a Golden Retriever.

“Always happy,” said the Mill River East Road resident. “He loves me, he follows me around, I mean I call him my little shadow.”

Christmas

Vanessa Clements and her Golden Retriever Simba got to spend Christmas together after it looked like the 10-year-old pooch might not make, following a possible intestinal cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, Simba is doing better after passing a two foot long sock owned by Ms Clements and appears to be what was causing all his problems. Submitted photo

