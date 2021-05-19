The graduation ceremony for students at the West Prince Campus of Holland College looked a bit different than it has in previous years.
“We used to host a ceremony with where they were allowed guests, and we had a reception afterward, with food and drink for mingling,” said Michele Oliver, program manager for the West Prince Campus. “Unfortunately, we are not back to that, our operational plan will not allow that at this time.”
While the operational plan won’t allow for mingling, the college is able to hold official ceremonies, unlike last year. Students were able to go to the West Prince Campus, put on a gown, and have their photo taken after collecting their diploma, but that was it.
This year, the graduation ceremonies were in Summerside on May 14, at the Waterfront Campus, open to students and staff, with opportunities for photos afterward. The number of programs in each ceremony varied because each cohort was for 50 people, so some might have graduates from two programs, while others might have three or four.
“It may be the first time that some of them actually get to meet each other in person,” said Ms Oliver. “Some of our programs were at the campus for at least part of the week, with the blended program, some did remain fully online. Some of our graduates are working, so we won’t see some of them there, but we have a good number of them that are planning to attend, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Westisle Composite High School was able to do something for its graduating class of 2020, a total of 14 ceremonies with limited spectators held in the school’s theatre. The event was also livestreamed for those who weren’t able to attend. This year, the school will be doing approximately seven ceremonies on June 23, starting at 2 pm, with the rest happening every hour, on the hour.
“We take it very seriously,” said Westisle principal Heidi Morgan. “It’s a pretty big event, and a pretty big milestone for a lot of people, and we like to keep the expectations high for it, and I think we’ll achieve that again this year. I think the general public appreciates that we’re able to do a graduation and that it’s able to be still a ceremony that, from start to finish, like we used to have, it just has groups of graduates rather than everybody all at once.”
Students from Westisle will also be able to have a larger scale prom this year. Grads from 2020 were able to have a dinner at Valley Pearl Oyster in Tyne Valley, but that was in the summer, almost a month after graduation.
Alex Trail, one of the students on the Up West Prom organizing committee, said the committee knew there needed to be a bigger venue, but finding the right one proved to be a little challenging at first.
“We tried Mill River, but they couldn’t accommodate enough of us at the same time to really make it worthwhile,” he said. “The Tignish Rink offered up their space, and so did the school, but at the end of the day, we could get more at the Tignish Rink, so that’s what we went with.”
The prom’s organizing committee consists of about 30 students, and 15 parents, which has been fundraising to pay for things like insurance, decorating, a photographer, and videographer. This way, students only have to pay $30 for their tickets. Fundraising efforts for prom have included selling 250 turkey plates made by the Tignish Co-op for $10 each, and gift baskets created with items donated from various businesses in the area, tickets for which will be sold in the coming weeks.
Prom will start about 5:30, running to about 9 pm.
“Prom is a big thing here, not just for the students, but for the parents,” said Mr Trail. “Parents like to have their student all dressed up in the pictures. We knew after having one last year, we knew we’d be able to pull one off, and we figured the bigger and better we could do this year.”
