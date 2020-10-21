“Sunday last, 12 October 1890, will long be remembered by the Catholics of Alberton, P E Island and surrounding parishes. Sacred Heart Church, which pastor and people have labored so assiduously to finish and equip, was the scene of several beautiful and imposing ceremonies with his Lordship Bishop MacDonald officiating. The attendance, despite the disagreeable weather, was large, many of those present coming from the neighboring congregations. The beautiful new church was beautifully decorated.” “Daily Examiner, - October 14, 1890
The first mission church was built at Alberton in 1877, but was blown down in a violent wind storm very shortly after its construction. The church dedicated in 1890 was built in 1879 but there was a difference of opinion among the parishioners, and work was slow in making progress. Bishop MacIntyre (former parish priest at Tignish) finally asked the people of Tignish if they would assist which they did, and it is said the whole building was shingled in three days!
The building was 90 ft by 40 ft and Rev. Stephen Phalen was the first parish priest. He had it plastered and fitted with pews of pine and walnut and added a spire in which he placed a bell. The temporary altar was replaced with an elegant and costly one of marble.
Dedication ceremony
On Sunday, October 12, 1890, at 8:30 o’clock His Lordship Bishop MacDonald, attended by the neighboring and visiting clergy, Pastor A. E. Burke and the altar boys filed into sanctuary, and then commenced the long and interesting ceremony of the dedication of the church and the consecration of its marble altar, being one of the most elaborate and significant of all the liturgical offices of the Church.
The ceremony is long and not often performed, as few churches can boast a marble altar, this being the only one of real marble in the Maritime Provinces. When the bishop concluded the consecration ceremony, he said Mass upon the new altar, using for the first time the handsome chalice donated to the church lately by a charitable French-Canadian lady. The choir rendered excellent music. The beautiful Way of the Cross purchased in Montreal last fall (1889) was erected in the evening, the Lord Bishop officiating.
Hon. R B Reid, parishioner, addressed Bishop MacDonald on behalf of the Sacred Heart Parish saying: ‘We are happy to have your Lordship here today to formally dedicate our new, beautiful church, to consecrate its costly altar, to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation and be yourself a witness of the great and surprising progress which has marked church work in Alberton during the short pastorate of our zealous and beloved pastor, Rev. Alfred E Burke.
Following Benediction, the day’s ceremonies terminated by the Bishop, priests and congregation visiting the well-regulated cemetery of the parish, and the large concourse returned to their homes full of a day’s events which mark an epoch in West Prince church history.
Afterword
The Journal-Pioneer reported on November 26,1968: The Roman Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart in Alberton was totally destroyed by a fire early yesterday morning which also consumed all the furnishings and vestments. Even the sacred vessels were destroyed. The blaze was discovered about 3:45 am by Mr. Preston Murphy of Alma who immediately turned in the alarm and aroused the pastor, Rev. Justin MacDonald. Loss is estimated at $100,000.
