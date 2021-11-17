A new poppy sculpture unveiled at O’Leary Legion’s Remembrance Day service was created to honour all those from the town who have served.
Levi Cannon, former Artist in Residence for the City of Charlottetown, built the sculpture, which isn’t a commissioned work. Mr Cannon said this is something he does just for the veterans.
President of the O’Leary Legion, Grant Gay, called the endeavour a labour of love, adding how when Mr Cannon asked if the legion would be interested in having one, there was only one answer to give.
“I took it to our members meeting, and they were all on board for it, because it’s being done in memory of all who fought and died,” he said.
Mr Grant said the legion feels very grateful they were chosen to receive the sculpture.
Mr Cannon has created three statues at this point, one at the Charlottetown Legion, one at the Kensington Legion, with the third residing at the O’Leary Legion.
From cutting the wood, to sanding it, rounding it out, painting it, filling in the cracks, and painting it again, creating the statue is a long process. Mr Cannon estimates the one at the O’Leary Legion took roughly 100 hours altogether.
“A couple of those poppies were painted five times,” said Mr Cannon. “The poppies themselves, I had them in the house drying, they were cut right off a wet cedar tree. They cracked like crazy, and I filled them like crazy. A lot of sanding, a lot of filling, but it worked out OK.”
When asked, Mr Cannon said the only cost for the statue would be for building material, which turned out to be nothing.
The legion donated the base log, Castle Building Supplies donated the building materials, Home Hardware donated the painting equipment, Advance Rentals donated the big belt sander Mr Cannon needed, and HF Stewart will be donating the iron that will be put into the cement base to hold the statue in place.
“It shows the community supports you and supports something like this,” said Mr Gay. “They very much get behind us when we do stuff.”
The statue will be taken in and stored for the winter, and will be put out come springtime.
Mr Gay said the legion plans to continue holding its Remembrance Day services outdoors, as it offers more residents the ability to attend in-person, but if social distancing restrictions are lifted and services are once again moved indoors, the statue will be brought in as well.
