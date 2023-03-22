Pets and their owners are all welcomed to the new animal supply store in West Prince.
Opening almost two months ago, the owner and operator of the West Prince Animal Supplies- Pet Farm and Tack Store said things have been going well.
“We have everything for your dogs and cats, and your pocket pets like reptiles, farm and equine,” said Dana Ellis. “Pretty much whatever you want, we can get it, or we stock it.”
Located at the site of the former Moments Floral Shop on O’Leary road, the animal supply store offers a variety of options for food, fun, and care for anything a pet owner might need.
When it came to deciding what the store would offer, Mr Ellis said the decision was made to start with the basics and go from there once they got a feel for what the wants and needs were for pet owners in the region.
“If someone comes in and they happen to want a certain product, hopefully we have it here,” he said. “If not, we know maybe it’s something that we should stock.”
Mr Ellis and his wife, Dr Priscilla Ellis, also co-own and operate West Prince Veterinary Clinic, but he emphasized the two are completely separate businesses.
Reaction to the new supply store has been very positive.
“Anybody that comes in, they like the store,” said Mr Ellis. “It’s very similar to when you walk into the clinic, we tried to make it as warm as possible.”
Warm is an accurate description. The outside of the store is a rich red, while inside, the walls are cream coloured, contrasted by dark brown of the floors and accent wall.
The sales floor is about 700 square feet, which might seem small, but contains a large variety of merchandise. Along with the expected food, toys, and accessories for dogs and cats, there are bird feeders, animal crates, door gates, rabbit food, heat lamps, grooming supplies, farm supplies, and tack supplies like salt rocks, harnesses, helmets, and even saddles.
Mr Ellis said there are plans for a grand opening, likely at some point in April.
