Animal Supply Store

Located at the site of the former Moments Floral Shop on O’Leary road, the West Prince Animal Supplies- Pet Farm and Tack Store in O’Leary offers a variety of options for food, fun, and care for anything a pet owner might need. Co-owner and operator Dana Ellis pretty much anything a pet owner wants, they can likely get it in stock. Jillian Trainor photo

Pets and their owners are all welcomed to the new animal supply store in West Prince.

Opening almost two months ago, the owner and operator of the West Prince Animal Supplies- Pet Farm and Tack Store said things have been going well.

Gecko

It’s not just furry animals catered to at West Prince Animal Supplies- Pet Farm and Tack Store. The store also sells items like heat lamps, rock lairs, reptile food, and more for animals like Tig the leopard gecko. Jillian Trainor photo
Tack

Tack supplies like salt rocks, harnesses, helmets, brushes, leads, and saddles are available at West Prince Animal Supplies- Pet Farm and Tack Store. Located at the site of the former Moments Floral Shop on O’Leary road, the animal supply store offers a variety of options for anything a pet owner might need. Jillian Trainor photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.