The Chief Administrative Officer for the Rural Municipality of Greenmount-Montrose is concerned with whether rural municipalities in the region will be able to survive under the province’s Municipal Government Act (MGA).
“When they brought the new MGA in, within the five year program time limit from when the MGA was legislated, we will be expected to administer our municipality along the same type of governance that a city or town is, which is unrealistic in my opinion,” said Dave Pizio. “We have approximately 258 people, and we’re going to be expected to govern the exact same as a city, which is impossible.”
Under the MGA, which became law in 2017, each municipality must complete a yearly checklist of bylaws and regulations to be completed by a certain date, in order to be fully in line with the act. One item that needs to be completed this year is the Emergency Measures Bylaw and Plan, submitted for review and approval by Dec. 31.
Throughout the process, Mr Pizio said the Department of Municipal Affairs has been extremely helpful, doing everything they can to assist rural municipalities.
Mr Pizio said governance is not a one size fits all situation. Prior to the MGA, the majority of rural municipalities in the province, then known as Community Improvement Committees, were run by volunteers. The Rural Municipality of Greenmount-Montrose is adhering to the policies of the MGA, including providing wages to the mayor, council, and CAO. Their earnings? One dollar a year, done to show they are employees of the rural municipality.
Mr Pizio is not the only member of a rural municipality who has voiced concerns with how the MGA affects rural communities.
Just recently, Grace Cameron resigned from her position as mayor of the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings. Following her resignation, she said the MGA isn’t working for smaller municipalities. In an interview with the Eastern Graphic, Ms Cameron said when you have a CAO who is only regulated to work 20 hours a week, it’s difficult for that person to get everything done, and someone has to pick up the slack as a result, but that isn’t consistent with the MGA.
Both Mr Pizio and Ms Cameron are concerned with the fate of rural municipalities if changes aren’t made to the MGA, as some have neither the volunteer base or the tax base needed to properly run a rural municipality.
Mr Pizio believes there are only three options for rural municipalities under the current act. The first is a rural municipality can do everything required of the act, which would result in increased municipal taxes with no added services. The second option would be to dissolve, while the third option would be to become amalgamated or annexed into another municipality.
The Rural Municipality of Greenmount-Montrose is unique. It owns no land, and no buildings, and has no assets. The one building in the community, the Montrose Community Centre, is actually owned by the Montrose Community Club.
“The only source of income for our municipality is property tax assessment,” said Mr Pizio. “Our tax assessment, we tax at 12 cents per $100, and that meets all of our requirements. If we have to start manning an office 20 hours a week, a location, with permits and all these other things, we would have to substantially increase those to meet those administrative needs, but we’re not adding any services that aren’t being offered.”
There have been efforts to amend the MGA. In 2018, Brad Trivers, Conservative MLA for Rustico-Emerald, submitted a Private Members Bill that would offer better support to rural municipalities, but that bill was voted down by then-ruling Liberal Party.
Mr Pizio has also been in contact with Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities. As a result, one change made to the act is the municipal office doesn’t have to be located in the municipality itself, whereas before it did.
“Time will tell how all this stuff will play out,” said Mr Pizio. “I just see that the small municipalities are going to be crippled by the MGA and the way it is now as it continues. Unless it does change, when it comes down to the level of administration required to match the governance of a city or a town in a small municipality, it’s not going to work.”
