The future of the Northam Community Centre was uncertain following a leak from the roof that damaged the building.
“Our community centre is a gathering point and it’s a point of pride in Northam,” said Barb Ramsay-DesRoches, chairperson for the community centre’s board. “Without the community centre we would have a big hole missing.”
The centre is one of several projects in the region that will be receiving funding to help improve public spaces. The projects were highlighted at two separate funding announcements on May 27.
Attending the afternoon announcement at the Northport Pier, Ms Ramsay-DesRoches said without the funding it would have been the demise of the centre, adding Northam residents have some pancakes to flip to help raise their share of the cost for the project.
“It is a way to build community if we have to raise funds,” she said. “Communities are the lifeblood of PEI and rural PEI is just an awesome place to be.”
Other funding announced in the afternoon included upgrades to the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena roof and parking area, Community Inclusions for renovations of one of their buildings, and support for upgrades at the Elmsdale Community Centre. Both O’Leary and Alberton are receiving funding to help install splash pads in their respective communities while Tyne Valley and Lennox Island are getting funding to help create new playground areas.
Representing the Northport Development Corporation, Paula Foley said she was excited to hear about all the different projects and knows they will all benefit the entire region.
Her group will be receiving funding to refurbish the pier’s historic Sea Rescue Station, providing additional seating on the pier and installing historical display panels to ‘tell the stories of our vibrant past’.
The nine projects announced in Northport total an investment of $1,125,650.
Earlier that morning, at the St Louis Community Centre, seven projects were highlighted at a similar event.
The restoration of the Tignish Shore boardwalk was one of them, which also includes restoring the lighthouse and buildings in the nearby Fisherman’s Haven Park.
The boardwalk at Tignish Shore is over two decades old, was built using soft green wood and has been deteriorating for years. The newly formed Fisherman’s Haven Park Co-op Limited has plans to restore the boardwalk as well as revitalize the park.
The non-profit group was established in March 2020, the group currently has 240 members signed up.
“This park is not for the community of Tignish Shore, it’s for everyone in the West Prince area,” said Russell Gallant, project manager for the group.
Phase one of the project will see the boardwalk replaced, painting the exterior of the park’s lighthouse, replacing the roofs of the park’s existing building and upgrading the parking lot. The second phase will see the group extend the boardwalk from one end of the community to the other. The group would also like to build a facility that could host artists and artisans, which would help generate revenue for the group to maintain the park.
“We have a lot of work to do, but I’m excited and the board is excited,” said Mr Gallant.
Funding for all the projects announced will be through the federal Canada Community Revitalization Fund and the provincial Innovative Communities Fund.
For Egmont MP, Bobby Morrissey, the highlight from the day was how the projects announced were driven by the communities themselves, with Mr Morrissey lauding the efforts of each group for championing these projects.
“It takes community leaders, it takes community dedication and volunteerism to recognize the needs that are in their communities and to petition people like myself into ensuing they have the support they require to make them successful,” he said.
In the fall, the Rural Municipality of St Louis installed 30 solar panels at their community hall.
“These 30 panels are quite an asset to our community because it’s helping us to pay for the hydro bill,” said CAO Juanita Gaudet. “Our last bill, which was in April, cost us $24, so that was very good and we expect more benefits in the future.”
On top of the solar panels, the community centre has three heat pumps, making it one of the most green energy efficient buildings in the area.
“We are very proud of hall,” said Ms Gaudet. “We are very proud as a community to have it and without it we wouldn’t be able to have entertainment for the seniors in the area.”
For the Rural Municipality of Miminegash, their project started with an eye to the future.
“If you want these projects, you have to have a vision,” said Mayor Audrey Callaghan.
The municipality will be constructing a new building to host community events and for storage, with Ms Callaghan saying the new facility will be a wonderful addition to the community.
“We are really proud to get this for our community,” she said, thanking the different levels of government for their support.
Other projects announced include enhancements at the Stompin’ Tom Centre, renovations to the roof at the Palmer Road Community Centre, upgrades to the West-Prince Acadian Centre stage in DeBlois, and the purchase and installation of a wheelchair ramp at the St Felix Community Centre.
Collectively, the seven projects announced in St Louis total an investment of more than $817,000.
