While the month of May was relatively dry, several rainy days throughout the months of June and July have brought moisture needed to help potato plants grow. With that there has been a good balance of sun, rain, and nights that just cool enough.
“The canopy is closing in, and it’s nice to get the rows closed as soon as we can,” said Troy Rennie, of Dock Corner Farms in Alberton. “It helps to keep the ground cool, and the weeds at bay. Things are things are really good, I’m very pleased with where we are at this point in time.”
Potato plants will soon be hitting a critical time in their development, where the tubers themselves begin to develop.
Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board, said in an ideal situation, potato crops should get a good rain once a week of at least 25 millimetres between now and harvest which typically begins in late September.
“Last year, we got some timely rains into July and August, and we had probably one of the best crops I’ve seen harvested,” he said. “So far this year has the same makings but we’ll see. There’s not a lot in the forecast right now for the next week or so.”
The amount of rainfall potatoes have been receiving is great, but like anything, too much can be harmful.
“Some of the fields have a little bit of rot,” said Mr Rennie. “We had like two-and-a-half inches of rain in a short period of time, and it did cause some set rot. If you drive by some fields and see some little blanks between the plants, that’s what happened. But we’re sitting pretty good right now.”
Weather conditions have been fairly optimal, but farmers have faced a few challenges, like difficulties in finding enough labour, and the cost of fuel and fertilizer at an all-time high.
“Some of those costs have been worked into our next year’s contract, so that’s a big plus,” said Karl Smallman, of Triple S Farms in Knutsford. “When we signed the contract, we had no idea fuel was going to go to where it is. We’re hopeful when it comes time to dig the crops, fuel will be back down to somewhere normal.”
Potatoes are a high-cost crop, with this year’s crop being the most expensive to date. The amount of acreage for growing potatoes is down as a result, with some farmers choosing not to plant this year, opting to go with a less expensive crop.
Potato growers hope they won’t have to deal with another border closure to the United States, as happened last year and the discovery of potato wart in two fields. The move from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) drew much anger, as the potatoes from those fields were never destined for the US. As a result millions of pounds of PEI potatoes had to be tilled into the soil.
“That took us to our knees,” said Mr Smallman. “The level of devastation that has done to our PEI economy is immeasurable. There’s going to be devastating long-term results from it.”
Mr Donald said the PEI Potato Board never agreed with CFIA’s decision on the suspension, nor on the restrictions of other crops such as seed potatoes.
“We already had a good plan in place, a long-term management plan, and folks were following that very closely,” he said. “To this day, we really don’t understand what changed this year, but right now, there’s tremendous demand in the marketplace for table (stock) potatoes, and probably more demand than we can actually supply.”
Mr Smallman grows processing potatoes for Cavendish Farms. All of his harvest is turned into French fries and other products, meaning he wasn’t impacted by the suspension as much as other growers. He said his heart goes out the farmers who grow seed and table stock potatoes, because while things are improving for them, they’re not out of the woods just yet.
“I hope that’s behind us now and we can look forward to a good growing season and a good marketing season. Our asks are pretty simple. That’s all we want.”
