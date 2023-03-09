Jennifer

Jennifer MacKinnon works out on the shoulder press at Iron Haven Gym in Alberton. Her friends adjust the weights to ensure she’s not lifting more than she’s able. Jillian Trainor photo

Jennifer MacKinnon doesn’t let being blind stop her from getting fit and having fun with her friends Cheryl Hackett, Kim DesRoches, and Mona Jeffery when they go to Iron Haven Gym in Alberton.

“Cheryl and them were going to get healthier and lose some weight, and Cheryl said ‘It’s too bad you don’t live up here’,” said the Tignish native who is now living in Fredericton, PEI. “I said I should come up Monday through Thursday, go to the gym and be more social and stuff like that.”

Gym Friends

Jennifer MacKinnon goes to Iron Haven Gym in Alberton several times a week with friends. Though blind, she has no issues getting around the gym with help from her friends. They’re usually there for about 45 minutes to an hour, doing cardio and working on either the upper or lower body. In photo:L-R: Cheryl Hackett, Jennifer MacKinnon, and Kim DesRoches. Missing from photo: Mona Jeffery. Jillian Trainor photo

