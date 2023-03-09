Jennifer MacKinnon goes to Iron Haven Gym in Alberton several times a week with friends. Though blind, she has no issues getting around the gym with help from her friends. They’re usually there for about 45 minutes to an hour, doing cardio and working on either the upper or lower body. In photo:L-R: Cheryl Hackett, Jennifer MacKinnon, and Kim DesRoches. Missing from photo: Mona Jeffery. Jillian Trainor photo
Jennifer MacKinnon doesn’t let being blind stop her from getting fit and having fun with her friends Cheryl Hackett, Kim DesRoches, and Mona Jeffery when they go to Iron Haven Gym in Alberton.
“Cheryl and them were going to get healthier and lose some weight, and Cheryl said ‘It’s too bad you don’t live up here’,” said the Tignish native who is now living in Fredericton, PEI. “I said I should come up Monday through Thursday, go to the gym and be more social and stuff like that.”
Now she is travelling up west several times a week to hit the gym with her friends, who help her move around, going from one piece of equipment to another, adjusting the weights for any machine if necessary.
“It’s usually about 45 minutes to an hour,” said Ms MacKinnon. “We’ll do cardio, for 20 to 30 minutes, and then we’ll do upper body or lower body.”
Ms MacKinnon, a former nurse, has Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH), which happens when too much cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid around the brain and spinal cord) builds up in the skull. This puts extra pressure on the optic nerve. She’s had the condition since she was six, and it was controlled with a shunt in her spine.
A few years ago, however, Ms MacKinnon started noticing some changes.
“October 2019 it started with headaches and that, which is a sign that something is wrong,” she said. “By the time I got over to Halifax, some of my vision was gone, and because I was older, they put a shunt in my head to drain the fluid.”
She said over the years, the shunt that was in her spine pulls the pressure down the spine, and the cerebellar tonsils, part of the brain that sits at the base, just above the brainstem, were pulling down, which in itself can cause problems.
The shunt stopped cerebrospinal fluid from building up again, but it dislodged, in early 2020, causing Ms MacKinnon’s eyesight to go completely. A new shunt was implanted, but the optic nerve damage was too much to come back from.
“When they put the first shunt in, I lost some in my left eye,” she said. “My right eye was good, they felt there would be a lot of return, but after it dislodged the second time, it was gone.”
Ms MacKinnon said the loss of her eyesight was traumatic.
“We tried everything, checked with all the doctors, we had hired a private health consultancy that goes all over the world, and they checked it out, and there was nothing that could be done,” she said. “It was pretty devastating.”
When she goes up west to workout, sometimes her husband Johnny gives her a ride, other times her son Perry will. If they’re not available, she always has friends in Tignish willing to bring her up.
“There’s always somebody going that way, Tignish is that kind of a place,” said Ms Hackett. “Even though she hadn’t lived up here for a long time, we had a benefit for her when she was trying to get her vision back and raised $36,000.”
The group of friends go to Iron Haven four or five times a week, sometimes more.
“I went in the morning and Cheryl went in the evening, she’ll go both times,” said Ms DesRoches.
Terry Adams, owner and operator of Iron Haven Gym, said when Ms MacKinnon’s friends told him they planned on bringing her to the gym, he thought it was a fantastic idea.
No changes in layout had to be made at the gym. Typically, the friend group works out in the smaller pink room located to the left of the gym’s entryway.
“The other members think it’s great that Jennifer has the opportunity to come in and that her close friends make that happen for her,” said Mr Adams.
He added the other members of the gym don’t see someone else coming in with a disability.
“All we see is a close knit group coming in, getting some exercise and really having fun doing it,” he said.
Ms DesRoches said Ms MacKinnon has helped her friends as well.
“There’s a lot of times where you feel sorry for yourself, or you don’t want to go to the gym because you think you’re too busy, but then Jennifer calls and you’re thinking ‘If she can get the motivation to go, there’s no reason I can’t get the motivation to go’,” she said.
The friends don’t just go to the gym. Last summer some of them went to Panmure Island and to the dance during Tignish’s annual Irish Moss Festival.
Ms MacKinnon said she and Ms DesRoche have known each other since kindergarten, but over time, with life getting in the way with marriage and kids, they drifted apart, but going to the gym together has brought them back together.
“This has actually renewed my friendship with Kim,” she said.
