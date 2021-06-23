A terrible hail storm lasting ten minutes occurred in and around Tignish, P.E. Island yesterday. The hail stones were as large as Robin’s eggs. Half of the windows in houses and stores in the village were broken. Trees and barns were blown down and the crops where the storm struck were almost totally destroyed. Happily, the extent of territory affected was small.
Daily Examiner, July 28,1899
Lady saved from drowning
by intelligent horse -
Daily Examiner,
September 10, 1879
The following is the account of the intelligence of a horse. A lady, wife of a farmer living in Ontario, was strolling about the farm, and while passing over a plank bridge which crossed a deep and rapid stream, missed her footing and fell into the water. The danger was imminent, for the lady was encumbered with her clothing; she could not swim, and no human assistance was within call.
But in the field through which the river flowed, her favourite horse was grazing. The horse had always been treated with great kindness, and had shown in his brute fashion his regard for his kind mistress; but it was scarcely to be expected he would be able to comprehend her present danger.
A gleam of almost human intelligence providently crossed his mind at this critical juncture, and with lightning speed he bounded to the river, and catching the lady’s floating robes in his teeth, held her above the water until she could be brought to land, thus saving her life.
Thus was the instinctive gratitude and love of a mere brute quickened into active aid at the very moment when aid was indispensable.
A curious cat -
The Examiner, Sept. 19, 1879
Mr. Isaac Schurman of Bedeque, P.E.I. has a fine large cat. The other day she gave birth to four kittens, three of which were disposed of in some way, the women of Mr. Schurman’s domicile not caring to have so many kittens around the house.
A short time after the cat had lost her kittens a son of Mr. Schurman was out in the field near the house, and he noticed a squirrel running up an old rotten tree with a young squirrel in its mouth. He threw a stone at them, which struck the old one and she fell to the ground dead but still holding the young one securely in her mouth.
The lad picked up the young squirrel and put it in his pocket. He then climbed up the tree and found three more squirrels, all of which he took to the house. The old cat, strange to say, at once took to the young squirrels and she is now rearing them with all the devotion of a mother.
