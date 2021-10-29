With Halloween happening over the weekend, O’Leary’s recreation director saw a great opportunity to host some fun activities in the town.
“There’s no point in sitting quiet on Saturday,” said Andrew Avery. “We know kids like to wear their costumes for more than one day, to engage in some new activities and some different things.”
On Oct. 30, activities include Spooky Stories & Science at the O’Leary Public Library and Boardroom from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Trick or Treat Bingo at the Maple Leaf Curling Club from 2 pm to 4 pm, and a costume skate at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre from 7:45 pm to 8:45 pm. On Halloween itself, there will be a Haunted Hall at the O’Leary Town Complex from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Because of COVID-19, Dr Heather Morrison, the province’s Chief Public Health Officer, urged Islanders to keep gatherings with family and friends small, and plan outdoor activities wherever possible. Currently, personal gatherings are limited to 20 people.
Rules for trick or treating are similar to last year. Children should only visit households in their neighbourhood or apartment building with people they know, and treats should be placed on a table or other surface that can easily be disinfected. Communal dishes like bowls or other containers should be avoided.
The Town of Alberton has plans for Oct. 30 as well, though on a smaller scale.
“On Oct. 30 we will be hiding painted rocks, I believe we’re doing 75,” said Donna Thomson, CAO for Alberton. “We’ll be releasing clues the morning of Oct. 30, and anybody who finds a rock can bring it into the town hall for a treat bag, Diane and I will be in here to give out the treat bags.”
Like O’Leary, curfew on Halloween night is 7:30.
In Tignish, Halloween will just be another regular day for trick or treating, as the town recently held its Fall Festival a couple of weeks prior.
“We did tractor rides, and apple toss, we did bike demonstrations, we had live music at the park, bounce houses, lots of different things,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “We had a great day, and there was beautiful weather too, which was awesome.”
Unlike Alberton and O’Leary, the curfew in Tignish is set for 7 pm. Ms Richard said this has been the set curfew for several years, and because Halloween is on a weekend, kids have plenty of time for trick or treating during the day.
