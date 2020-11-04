Preparations for Halloween this year were the same as always for members of the Tignish Volunteer Fire Department: preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.
“We were wondering what we were going to be up against on Halloween night, like what kind of pranks and stuff they would be doing,” said Fire Chief Allan Gavin. “With COVID, the less you’re out working together, the safer everything is, so we were hoping it would be quiet.”
Fire departments in the region weren’t sure what Halloween was going to bring this year. Along with being on a Saturday, there was a full moon out, along with what is known as a Blue Hunter’s Moon, something that increased concerns of pranks and similar activities throughout the night.
Mr Gavin said the department only received four calls altogether, all of which were nuisance calls. Three of the calls were for tire fires, the fourth was a car fire, the cause of which hasn’t been determined.
The Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department only received two calls this year, both structure fires. One was for a mini-home in Ellerslie, the other was an abandoned home in Inverness.
Department chief William Bishop said there’s no reason for setting these fires, nor is there any excuse for it.
The department didn’t receive any calls last year, but they did the year before for a couple of tire fires. Mr Bishop said he can send out three or four crew members for a tire fire, but with a structure fire, about half the department can go out, which ties everything up and causes problems if a legitimately serious call comes in.
“Shenanigans are great, but it’s all fine and dandy until someone gets hurt,” he said. “And there will come a point in time where somebody is going to get hurt.”
In Alberton, there were no calls for the fire department, and while chief Shannon Dumville doesn’t like to use the word ‘quiet’, it was a pretty calm night.
“Sometimes it’s a little worse when it falls on a Saturday night, but other than that, not really a lot of concerns,” he said. “We had a good number of members out, hanging around the hall, which we usually do on a Halloween night.”
One thing each of the fire chiefs has noticed is how activity on Halloween seems to have decreased over the last few years.
Mr Gavin said the last two years has seen very minimal activity, though it wasn’t too long ago when the department would be receiving calls all throughout the month of October, and departments were continually on the go Halloween night.
“Hopefully the young people are getting a little smarter, a little wiser. The fire department is taxed as it is for other things, and now with all this sickness and stuff going on,” he said. “I’m hoping that everything is over (post Halloween) and we can get back to normalcy and just answer true emergencies.”
