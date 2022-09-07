The harassment of female politicians and journalists has been in the public eye recently, particularly after a video emerged in which deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally attacked.
This reporter has seen the video in question. The man is a lot taller than Freeland, with a robust physique, shouting at her,swearing at her, telling her to get out of Alberta, while walking toward her in an intimidating manner as she’s waiting to get into an elevator. He was a few feet from her, and while he never entered the elevator himself, what if he had, and things escalated to physical harassment or assault?
In situations like this, the question ‘What about Freedom of Speech?’ always makes the rounds. Verbal harassment isn’t free speech, and Canada doesn’t have legislation regarding freedom of speech. We have what’s called Freedom of Expression, which is listed in Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as being a fundamental right. The Charter lists Freedom of Expression as being the “freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”
But freedom of expression doesn’t mean freedom from consequence, which is why RCMP are now investigating the matter.
Unfortunately, experiences like this for female politicians, journalists, and other public figures, is nothing new, especially for women of colour.
It’s easy to say things like that only happen in other parts of Canada, but it happens here too. On Dec. 11, 2021, several Islanders protested outside the home chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison, holding signs that criticized immunization measures, especially the rollout of the pediatric vaccine.
Protesting outside her office is one thing, but outside her home? No. That’s not right, and doing so went too far.
On Sept. 1 an open letter from the Canadian Association of Journalists was sent to Prime Minister Trudeau, signed by dozens of media organizations that urged police not to see individual complaints by journalists in a vacuum.
The letter specifically asks that a process be established whereby media organizations can provide police with summaries of multiple incidents and patterns of abuse that might not be apparent when police rely solely on the reports of individual complainants; police provide regular updates to complainants on the progress of investigations and actions taken; and, to both help police and reduce the burden on complainants, media organizations be given a formal role in filing complaints on behalf of or with journalists who have become targets of hate and harassment.
This reporter also isn’t immune to matters like this. Last year, Island Press had to deal with an unknown person delivering handwritten letters addressed specifically to me. It started with one, but quickly escalated to several delivered at once. RCMP did get involved, not that it did any good. This reporter was told by one officer that because I’m a public figure, things like this will occasionally happen, a statement that’s still infuriating to this day because that fact should have no bearing in situations where a person is being harassed.
