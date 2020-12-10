Gussie and Lena Bernard have been part of each other’s lives right from the beginning.
Both were born and raised just outside Tignish on the Harper Road, their families living across from each other and going to school together.
Now 97 and 94, respectively, Mr and Ms Bernard still live on Harper Road, in a home filled with photos of family and loved ones.
Last Wednesday, the couple marked their 70th wedding anniversary.
Strangely, the weather on Dec. 2, 2020 was very similar to how it was seven decades ago when the couple got married.
“It was a day something like today, but really windy, thunder and everything,” said Ms Bernard.
Although from West Prince, the pair were actually married in Toronto, where Mr Bernard worked in the construction industry.
“There was always work there,” said Ms Bernard. “There was no work around here, and it seemed everybody was going there, so we went there for a job. We were there for about two years, and then we went back to the Island.”
The wedding itself was a small ceremony with close relations, and a cake made by Mr Bernard’s landlady.
The only photo they have from their wedding day is from a photo studio, taken with Ms Bernard’s friend, Edna Hogan, and Mr Bernard’s brother, Phil. Phil was in charge of taking photos, and while he fulfilled his duty, he forgot to take the lens cap off the camera. The mistake was only realized when he went to pick the photos up.
After living in the city for a couple of years, the couple decided it was time to come back home.
“It was my old home, I always wanted to be here,” said Mr Bernard. “I farmed some, as much as I could, fished lobster for a while, raked moss. In the winter time we would go to the woods (to cut lumber) in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia.”
While Mr Bernard was working outdoors, Ms Bernard would be indoors doing housework.
The home they live in was hauled from the Western Road and across the field to Harper Road. It was after the move they discovered just how old the house really was.
“My grandmother came here one day and said ‘Did you know I was born in this house?’,” said Ms Bernard, who estimates the home is almost 200 years old.
Over the years, the home has welcomed a number of people, including six children, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
When asked what their secret was to 70 years of marriage, Mr Bernard said they live and work, just like any other couple.
“We learned great stuff, we learned to live together, and sometimes shut your mouth,” Mr Bernard said with a laugh. “We had lots of trouble, but we still got along after the trouble was over. We get along pretty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.