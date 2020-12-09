“North Sydney, N.S. September 23, 1930. Worn by three days and nights of vanishing hope, their bodies lashed by seventy hours of harsh wind and salt spray, six men told how ten of their fellows went down at sea in a minute’s space. They were survivors of the Newfoundland schooner ‘Carranza’, trapped below the decks with eight others when lightning literally split the schooner asunder. On September 19th, Thursday night, they alone were able to struggle clear of the submerged cabin and tangled rigging.”
The Guardian,” 24 September 1930.
“When the schooner dipped her smashed bows into the welter of the sea and went to the bottom, they had barely gone over the windward side in the leaky dory in which they survived three days without food or oars. Their last sight of the ship took in two figures of men on deck struggling to clear themselves of wreckage. They were powerless to help. Three seamen and three passengers escaped. Capt. Joshua Matthews and John Bobbett, the seventeen-year-old cook, and eight passengers, went down.
Sailed with Coal
“The schooner sailed from North Sydney on Thursday night, September 19th, for Burin, Nfld. laden with 100 tons of coal. At ten o’clock that night she was struck by lightning at the height of a terrific squall. Waves washed the helpless ship from stem to stern. A frantic helmsman attempted to bring the stricken vessel into the wind. Water poured down he companion ways. Six of the fourteen men imprisoned there were successful in their break for freedom. Eight with the two men on deck went down. The six survivors in that hectic moment had leaped into the nearest dory, a craft unequipped with food, water, oars or compass. A fully equipped boat had also been secured to the vessel’s deck but the leaky shell was the one chance thrown in the way of the men. Two thwarts (dory seats) were split and lashed together for oars. Then began the three-day vigil.”
Horrors Ahead
“The men had no idea of direction. Early the next day (Friday) the breeze freshened and seas ran high. Every effort was called forth to prevent floundering. Late that night, the storm abated, but other horrors were in store. One of their number became crazed and had to be held down in the craft.”
“Late on Saturday night a schooner was sighted. Hope flared high and the went out as the vessel put about on another track without seeing the dory and vanished over the horizon. Early on Sunday, September 21st, a steamer passed in the grey dawn. On Sunday night salvation came. The white and dark sails of the schooner, ‘Vingetta’, loomed out of the darkness. The doomed sailors hailed her with every ounce of remaining strength and within a few minutes Capt. John Ruffett had them in dry clothing, fed and resting in the vessel’s bunk. The survivors were Thomas Cluett and George Arron of Garnish, Nfld. and Charles Fleming of Burin, all passengers; N Roberts, Charles Roberts of Push Through; and Alex Mullins of Gotin, members of the ‘Carranza’s’ crew.”
