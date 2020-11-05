Potato Harvest

About five million pounds of potatoes, equal to roughly 200 acres, is stored in just one of the temperature controlled buildings at Dock Corner Farms Ltd. Troy Rennie, owner of the farm, said that crop numbers were down this year because of drought conditions this summer, but some of the later maturing varieties benefited from the rainfall during the tail end of the harvest season. Jillian Trainor photo

Troy Rennie is happy he was able to get all of his potatoes dug before the end of October, adding that conditions for the harvest this year were prime.

“It took a lot of the stress out of things, just because of the fact that conditions were so good,” said the owner of Dock Corner Farms Ltd in Elmsdale. “The crops were a little bit on the lighter side, which was to be expected because of the dry summer that we had.”

Mr Rennie estimated crop numbers were about 20 per cent below average, an issue many farmers in the province have dealt with this season.

“The crop, relative to last year, overall on PEI is down because of the dry weather,” said Greg Donald, chair of the PEI Potato Board. “It was a very dry summer, it affected the yield significantly.”

Mr Donald said some parts of the province, like the central region, were hit harder by the drought than places in eastern or western parts of the province.

Farmers have been dealing with increasingly hot, dry summers over the last few years, and have been doing what they can to mitigate the situation.

Trucks

Paul Pridham works on preparing one of the trucks at Dock Corner Farms Ltd for the winter. Normally, this work would be done around mid-November, but crews on the farm were able to complete their potato harvest before the end of October. Jillian Trainor photo

Dock Corner Farms has been researching with different varieties of potatoes to see which ones are more adaptable to drought-like weather, something Mr Rennie said has been paying off.

“They’re holding on through the drought a little bit better, he said. “The yields are lighter on those varieties, but at least they’re being able to weather through the drought, so to speak.”

Unlike the summer, the harvest season, particularly October, saw rainfall, though this had no negative impact on the harvest itself. Mr Rennie said it actually helped some of the later maturing varieties bulk up a bit before they were harvested.

While yield numbers are down, the quality of the potatoes that have been harvested has been very good.

“It’s a good feeling knowing when the doors are closed on your warehouses that the quality of the product is good and you expect them to keep throughout the winter,” said Mr Rennie.

Luke Rennie

Luke Rennie cleans off some of the harvest equipment at Dock Corner Farms on Nov. 2. Usually, this is something that would be done closer to the middle of the month, but the crews on the farm were able to complete the harvest before the end of October. Jillian Trainor photo

