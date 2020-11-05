Troy Rennie is happy he was able to get all of his potatoes dug before the end of October, adding that conditions for the harvest this year were prime.
“It took a lot of the stress out of things, just because of the fact that conditions were so good,” said the owner of Dock Corner Farms Ltd in Elmsdale. “The crops were a little bit on the lighter side, which was to be expected because of the dry summer that we had.”
Mr Rennie estimated crop numbers were about 20 per cent below average, an issue many farmers in the province have dealt with this season.
“The crop, relative to last year, overall on PEI is down because of the dry weather,” said Greg Donald, chair of the PEI Potato Board. “It was a very dry summer, it affected the yield significantly.”
Mr Donald said some parts of the province, like the central region, were hit harder by the drought than places in eastern or western parts of the province.
Farmers have been dealing with increasingly hot, dry summers over the last few years, and have been doing what they can to mitigate the situation.
Dock Corner Farms has been researching with different varieties of potatoes to see which ones are more adaptable to drought-like weather, something Mr Rennie said has been paying off.
“They’re holding on through the drought a little bit better, he said. “The yields are lighter on those varieties, but at least they’re being able to weather through the drought, so to speak.”
Unlike the summer, the harvest season, particularly October, saw rainfall, though this had no negative impact on the harvest itself. Mr Rennie said it actually helped some of the later maturing varieties bulk up a bit before they were harvested.
While yield numbers are down, the quality of the potatoes that have been harvested has been very good.
“It’s a good feeling knowing when the doors are closed on your warehouses that the quality of the product is good and you expect them to keep throughout the winter,” said Mr Rennie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.