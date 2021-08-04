Kim Ford was on the second floor of the historic Yeo House inside Green Park Provincial Park when she heard footsteps above her.
“I had to come over to open the house by myself and one of the student staff members was going to be arriving very shortly to join me,” said Ms Ford, who’s been working at the site for the last four seasons. “I opened up the house and everything was fine, and I went up to the second floor to the staff kitchen and above me on the third was a full set of steps walking across the floor.”
When the other staff member arrived, the pair went to investigate, where they discovered the door of a storage cubby was wide open.
“That’s not something we open,” stated Ms Ford.
Site manager of Green Park Shipbuilding Museum and Historic Yea House, Caitlyn Paxson, added pulling on that cubby door is not easy because it’s made out of solid wood and is very heavy.
These unexplained occurrences are not uncommon for the Victorian era house and has inspired a new feature at the property - Haunted Tours.
So, is Yeo House haunted?
“That’s the question we attempt to answer over the course of the tour,” said Ms Paxson.
Based on the tour itself, there’s a good possibility there’s more than one spirit continuing to call the Yeo House home.
“The tour first talks about Victorian beliefs around death and dying and funeral and mourning practices and then we start to get into the nitty gritty of the history of the house as it relates to our spooky goings-on,” said Ms Paxson. “You hear a lot of accounts of the staff various experiences of encountering strange things over the years and then it accumulates in a little sit down at the end where people can share their own stories.”
The common activity often reported at the house are weird sensations in certain areas of the building, those unexplainable footsteps, a loud, bodiless exhale from behind and even an apparition or two.
And then there’s Wheelie.
Last summer, early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, a British museum was having an online contest for the most haunted object, where different museums from around the world could submit artifacts.
The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation decided to submit Wheelie, a 19th century children’s toy of a dog that has a tale attached to it of being found inside the very walls of Yeo House itself.
“He’s our own most haunted object and he won,” said Ms Paxson. “When competing against creepy objects from museums all over the world, Wheelie was voted one of the creepiest.”
The resulting Internet fame had the director of the museum foundation thinking Yeo House might have untapped potential as a place to do some spooky programming.
“He wanted a haunted tour created because we have had years of staff having weird experiences in the house,” explained Ms Paxson.
Ms Paxson was hired in the spring of 2021 to help develop the tour. She interviewed current and former staff members about their experiences at the house.
“Once I had that, I tried to dug a little bit into the history of the house, to sort of try and make some connections, to figure out where some of these spooky feelings are coming from,” said Ms Paxson. “What could be the origins of these things. We speculate a little bit about that on the tour.”
The Yeo House was built in 1865 by shipbuilder James Yeo. Yeo and his wife had several children and not all made it to adulthood. A pair of daughters unfortunately passed away before the age of two.
The famous (or infamous?) Wheelie can be found in the former room of the two daughters that were fortunate enough to reach adulthood, where he is kept in a glass box for safety. His safety or that of guests, that’s for visitors to decide.
“He’s a children’s toy, a Pomeranian we think, from the research we’ve done, and once he wheeled freely,” said Ms Paxson. “At one point he lost his wheel and was then encased in this box because it was not common for us to leave Wheelie on the floor and come in the next day and find Wheelie on the other side of the room.”
Was it old slanted wooden floors, the ghost of a young child playing or was there another reason for Wheelie to be roaming around on his own at night?
From the records, the museum does know the toy was found on the property, but the legend has grown that Wheelie was discovered inside the walls of the house during renovations.
If true, the real reason why Wheelie was placed inside the walls of the house might never be known, but Ms Paxson has a theory.
“It could be possible that Wheelie was intently sequestered into the walls as a protective charm for the Yeo House,” she said, a common practice during the time period to ward off evil spirits.
For Ms Ford, she’s not uncomfortable with the activity at the house nor is she sure who is haunting the place.
“I don’t know and I’m not even going to try to guess,” she said.
Spending the majority of her time at the museum, and not the house, Ms Paxson has yet to experience any supernatural phenomenon first-hand.
“Is it the spirits of the dead, who knows, but it’s undeniable, every person who’s spent any amount of time working here has a story,” she said. “There is some kind of strange phenomenon happening at the house.”
For those curious enough to know for themselves, the Haunted Tours run daily from Tuesday to Saturday each week until the end of August.
