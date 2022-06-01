One of the reasons Corina Bolo is looking forward to taking part in the this year’s Gutsy Walk, a fundraiser for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, is the funding opportunities to support research for things like medication to help manage the illnesses.
“I consider myself fortunate in that in a relatively short period of time, we were able to find a medication that works well at controlling my Crohn’s, and the more major manifestations of it,” she said. “When I hear of young people who have struggled with it, and people who have had it for many years and have had less success with medications, or that some medications just weren’t available, that’s why the research, is so important.”
Ms Bolo was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease four years ago. She knew something was going on, but she wasn’t quite sure what it might be, so she made an appointment with her primary care physician, who referred her to a specialist in Summerside. After a thorough workup to eliminate what the disease wasn’t, she got her diagnosis. Since then, she’s managed it well, and has only had to go through two types of medication to find something that worked for her.
Along with being a fundraiser for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, the walk, which takes place on June 5 at the Summerside Boardwalk, is also way to support those who are impacted by Crohn’s or Colitis. The walk is Canada’s largest community event for Crohn’s and Colitis. Since 1996, it’s raised over $48 million for research and programs.
While the two are typically mentioned together, as they’re both autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, they’re separate illnesses. With Crohn’s Disease, there are healthy parts of the intestine mixed in between inflamed parts of the intestine, and can occur in all layers of the bowel walls, while with Ulcerative Colitis is a continuous inflammation of the colon, and only affects the inner-most lining of the colon.
One thing Ms Bolo would like people to know about Crohn’s and Colitis is they may not realize someone is struggling with the diseases, or side effects of medication used to treat it. She said how a person feels can vary from day to day, week to week, and month to month.
“There’s often a big fatigue factor that goes with it that people don’t often see. It’s just like so many invisible disabilities or illnesses,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not something that people are comfortable talking about, and so you may not realize that somebody is struggling with that. It’s there, it’s definitely around, and you might be surprised who, of the people that you know, is actually dealing with that on a day to day basis.”
Ms Bolo first took part in the walk last year. Because of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn’t a provincial walk, so she did her walk in her community of Northport.
Like many taking part in the Gutsy Walk, Ms Bolo is raising money. She set a goal of $300, but has already surpassed that amount.
“I’ve had really good uptake, mostly from friends and family, and a lot of people who know of someone or have been affected themselves, and realized that it’s something that’s quite prevalent, just maybe not talked about a whole lot,” she said.
