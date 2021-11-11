It took 103 years for a Canadian First World War veteran who served in the US Army to finally receive a headstone recognizing his service.
That’s due to the persistence from the manager of the Alberton Museum and Genealogy Centre.
Arlene Morrison knew Private Bernard T Fitzsimmons, originally from Montrose, PEI, was an Island veteran killed in action because his name appears on the cenotaph in Alberton.
However, it wasn’t until she stumbled across a newspaper clipping that she discovered he was killed in the battlefields of France in April 1918.
Additional research allowed her to learn his remains were eventually set back to the Island in 1922 and then buried in Alberton’s Sacred Heart Parish Church Cemetery.
“Whatever was in the casket when it came home, that’s what they buried,” said Ms Morrison.
While church records show the private was indeed buried in the cemetery, there was no headstone marking his grave.
For the past two decades, Ms Morrison has been compiling records on First and Second World War veterans from the Alberton and Bloomfield area for the museum and in collaboration with St Anthony’s Legion.
“We mainly knew who was killed in action because their names were on the cenotaph, but how many people did we have in our legion district that were veterans, that’s kind of how it got started,” said Ms Morrison.
Over the years doing the research, Ms Morrison began coming across veterans buried in local cemeteries who have never been properly recognized.
“Nothing to say they ever served,” she said.
Working with the Last Post Fund, Ms Morrison has been able to secure headstones for five local veterans. The last one on her list was Pte Fitzsimmons.
The Last Post Fund is a non-profit group operating since 1909 who focuses on war veterans who lack sufficient funds for a proper burial with full honours. Having clear records of these veteran’s services is important when trying to secure the special veterans headstone through the fund.
Getting a headstone for Pte Fitzsimmons would be a challenge since getting information from the US about his service would be difficult.
“He was in the States working, like many people who went away for work, so you’re not going to come all the way home to bother joining up here when you can join up there because you’ve been there for a quite a few years,” explained Ms Morrison on how the private more than likely ended up in the US Army.
When Ms Morrison came across a 1918 newspaper clipping from the Boston Post in 2016 she knew she had found something that could help.
“I kept putting his name online looking for stuff and then you give up for awhile and forget about it and then you start again,” she said. “Then one day, lo’ and behold, this newspaper article popped up.”
The clipping only mentioned Pte Fitzsimmons was killed in action, was a member of B Company 102nd Machine Gun Battalion and a former member of the old Roxbury Horse Guards.
If Ms Morrison recalls correctly, there was no photo with the article either. Renewed by the discovery, Ms Morrison then emailed a friend who lives in the United States for help.
“If you could find this for me, that would be great,” Ms Morrison told her. “I need to get whatever is in those papers.”
Her friend was able to locate the rest of the article along with Pte Fitzsimmons picture. Another article first printed in the Boston Globe and then in Charlottetown’s Guardian revealed that his battalion was part of the American Army serving in France. Armed with a stamped church document indicating he was buried at the Sacred Heart cemetery, the article with his photo, a diary enter from the time period recording when his remains were returned to the Island, Ms Morrison felt confident she had all the evidence she needed to get a headstone for Pte Fitzsimmons.
That’s when, about a year ago, she contacted the Last Post Fund.
“I just called and explained the whole thing and said I had proof he was in the service, he was killed, I have a picture of him and that he’s from here, do you think we could get a stone for him,” she said. “They said they would look into it.”
It took some time, well over a year, but this summer Pte Fitzsimmons finally receive his headstone.
Exactly where the private is buried in the cemetery is unknown, so it was decided to erect the headstone near the resting place of his parents.
“Even if it was three years later, it was most likely he was buried by his parents,” said Ms Morrison, adding his mother passed away in 1918 as well. “I feel like he is there.”
On Nov. 5, members of St Anthony’s Legion held a commemorative service for Pte Fitzsimmons. Ms Morrison was in attendance along with those related to the private, including Bernie Myers.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Ms Myers of her relative receiving the headstone. “The credit goes to Arlene, her persistence and her research. She just kept on looking.”
After 20 years, Ms Morrison is confident all the veterans from the Alberton and Bloomfield area have been identified, but her research has been extended to finding deceased RCMP officers as well as deceased or retired peacekeepers.
In the week or so leading up to Remembrance Day, St Anthony’s Legion has found ways to recognize the veterans identified by Ms Morrison, including hanging banners along Alberton’s Main Street and at Foodland in Bloomfield in their honour and marking their graves with the Canadian flag.
Ms Morrison said identifying war veterans is important work.
“I’m very pleased with this one because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she said. “It took quite a long time to get it all together.”
