When a person experiences gender-based violence, it’s not always easy to talk about that experience, or find programming that suits their situation or healing needs, something the Pathways To Thrive project is hoping to change.
The project itself focuses on healing as a community when it comes to topics centred around gender-based violence.
The project was created in partnership between the PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre, Women’s Network PEI, the Aboriginal Women’s Association, BIPOC USHR (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship), the Black Cultural Society of PEI, and PEERS Alliance. One aspect of the project is gathering the thoughts and opinions of under-resourced populations Islanders, particularly people from the BIPOC community, 2SLGBTQ+ community, women in rural areas of the province, and gender diverse people through an online survey.
“A lot of program and services are not created specifically by or for those communities, so Rape and Sexual Assault Centre and the Women’s Network decided to make those partnerships with those organizations so we could support them in creating their own programming,” said Pam Atkinson, project manager for the PEI Women’s Network. “We felt it was really important that our partner organizations took the lead in creating the programming because what often happens is an organization will take existing programming and adapt it for their needs, but this is being created specifically for their own populations and their own communities, and that has such a different feeling to it than taking something that’s already been created not for your community and trying to adapt it.”
She said the difference with the Pathways To Thrive project is it’s specifically being developed by people who have experienced gender-based violence from these communities, and a lot of groundwork is underway to build trust within these communities to bring community members together to create very intentional safer spaces before any kind of programming can be developed.
Along with focus groups and activities taking place in-person and online, Pathways To Thrive is interested in hearing from Islanders in these under-resourced communities through an online survey to understand their perspectives on gender-based violence, relevant ways to heal, what makes them feel safe and what barriers exist to accessing healing services.
The survey has been online since early January, and Ms Atkinson said reaction has been very enlightening. Seventy-two per cent of respondents have said they’ve experienced gender-based violence at work, 68 per cent said they’ve experienced it from strangers, while an equal 59 per cent have said they’ve experienced it in dating, at school, or online.
“We’re finding people really do understand that gender-based violence is more than physical or sexual violence in heterosexual relationships,” said Ms Atkinson. “The respondents from the survey are telling us that gender-based violence really does happen, they experience it everywhere, in all aspects of their lives, and the most common kind of gender-based violence that people are experiencing is emotional abuse.”
Ms Atkinson said 100 per cent of respondents answered yes when asked if they’ve experienced emotional violence, 86 per cent have experienced threats or intimidation, and 81 per cent have said they’ve experienced discrimination and/or controlling or coercive behaviour.
Even though people are sharing these experiences online, there’s still a huge amount of shame and stigma when it comes to talking about gender-based violence, particularly in rural communities.
“People don’t want to necessarily show up to a community group where their neighbour, or someone from church, or their work, at the same kind of group where they’re talking about the kind of violence that they experienced,” said Ms Atkinson.
Other challenges regarding healing programs include location, transportation, long wait lists, capacity limits, or funding accessibility, meaning these programs aren’t offered consistently.
The survey is detailed, and deals with heavy subject matter. At 10 pages in length, it can seem daunting, but the information they give is saved so participants are able to start the survey, leave it if they need to, and come back at a later date to continue filling it out.
Once it’s complete and all the information has been gathered, each of the partner organizations will be able to create their own programming based on what their communities are telling them that they need. After that, they’ll be facilitated twice, evaluated twice, and make any changes that need to be made.
This will give organizations a blueprint for trauma informed, identity affirming, anti-oppressive programming that will be share with Women and Gender Equality Canada. Along with this, the blueprint will be available to any organization across Canada.
Ms Atkinson said the survey will likely be up until the end of March in order to gather as much information from as many people as possible.
Reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“They’re telling us that coming together in safer spaces with community members who’ve had common experiences would build up their confidence, and they would be able to trust themselves again, because it’s so validating when you’re able to sit in a room and feel safe to share your experiences with other people,” said Ms Atkinson. “They feel like it would also be able to break down the stigma and shame that is happening. When people start talking about their experiences, they start to understand that the treatment they’ve experienced is not their fault, and they’re not alone in this.”
