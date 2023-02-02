Pam Atkinson

Pam Atkinson, project manager for the PEI Women’s Network, said a lot of programming to help people talk about and heal from gender-based violence aren’t created specifically for people in under-resourced communities, including the BIPOC community, 2SLGBTQ+ community, women in rural areas of the province, and gender diverse people. As a result, a survey is available online to gather the thoughts and opinions of under-resourced communities in order to best help these communities. Submitted photo

When a person experiences gender-based violence, it’s not always easy to talk about that experience, or find programming that suits their situation or healing needs, something the Pathways To Thrive project is hoping to change.

The project itself focuses on healing as a community when it comes to topics centred around gender-based violence.

Pathways To Thrive

Pathways To Thrive is a project created in partnership between the PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre, Women’s Network PEI, the Aboriginal Women’s Association, BIPOC USHR (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship), the Black Cultural Society of PEI, and PEERS Alliance. Something the project is doing is an online survey to gather the thoughts and opinions of under-resourced populations of Islanders. In photo, left to right: Madelene Sark, Peer Support Worker for the Aboriginal Women’s Association; Jasonique Moss, Peer Support Worker for the Black Cultural Society; Maria Gomez, Peer Support Worker for BIPOC USHR; Pam Atkinson, project manager for the Women’s Network of PEI, and Anastasia Preston, Peer Support Worker for the PEERS Alliance. Submitted photo

