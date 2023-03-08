Melissa Heald

With parties of all stripes hoping to field a full slate of candidates, all signs are pointing to an election in PEI this spring. And there appears to be a lot of Islanders willing to throw their hats into the political ring. Over the last couple of weeks, almost daily, announcements from candidates seeking nominations for this political party or that political party have been rolling in. There’s a sense this election could be an important one.

With doctors leaving PEI left and right, if an election is called, the top issue candidates will no doubt be hearing at the door is the current state of PEI’s health care system.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.