With parties of all stripes hoping to field a full slate of candidates, all signs are pointing to an election in PEI this spring. And there appears to be a lot of Islanders willing to throw their hats into the political ring. Over the last couple of weeks, almost daily, announcements from candidates seeking nominations for this political party or that political party have been rolling in. There’s a sense this election could be an important one.
With doctors leaving PEI left and right, if an election is called, the top issue candidates will no doubt be hearing at the door is the current state of PEI’s health care system.
Yes, health care is often a major topic during any election, but this time around the issue will be amplified as the province continues to face ongoing staff shortages, regular rural hospital emergency department closures and the lack of family physicians.
Voters will want to hear what candidates and their parties will do to solve the problems facing the Island’s health care system as it seemingly continues to crumble before their very eyes. They will want more than just lip service on the matter too. They will want to know whatever government is elected that it will be focused on doing the real work to make changes that will stabilize the health care system. To fix the bureaucracy at the middle of this broken system that continues to fail Islanders.
There’s much to talk about already when it comes to health care, with the province moving towards medical homes, the newly announced Atlantic Physician Registry, the increase in health payments from the federal government and the woes of the proposed medical school at UPEI.
Certainly, there are issues just as important that will be discussed if an election is called. Housing and mental health and addiction are a couple that come to mind. But the number one conversation the majority of candidates will be having if an election is called will be centered on health care.
Islanders deserve to know when they have medical issues that their health care system will be able to support them. Yes, it does take time to implement new ideas and new ways of doing things, but people measure success through progress. And so far, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of progress made when it comes to the health care situation on PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.