Though Dr. Peter Entwistle is no longer a physician at the Tignish Co-Op Health Centre, a variety of options are still available for patient coverage, including virtual care options, nurse practitioners, locum physicians, and existing teams like Allied Health, RNs, and more, to ensure there are no gaps in care, and patient needs are being met. Jillian Trainor photo
Wendy Arsenault, manager of the Tignish Co-Op Health Cenrte, said Dr. Peter Entwistle will be missed, but the centre has been working with Health PEI to come up with a schedule to ensure patients have the coverage they need. Jillian Trainor photo
Despite the departure of Dr Peter Entwistle from the Tignish Co-op Health Centre, it will be almost business as usual for the approximately 2,000 patients he leaves behind.
“It’s like anywhere when you’re losing your family doctor, people sort of get in like a little panic mode,” said Wendy Arsenault, manager of the Tignish Health Centre. “But, working with Health PEI, we have come up with a wonderful schedule probably for the next five months and it’s still being worked on. So we know we’re there’s going to be a lot of coverage for these patients, so they don’t have to worry. We don’t want them to worry. We’re going to look after them.”
The West Prince Graphic reached out to Dr. Entwistle for an interview, but he declined to comment.
Dr. Entwistle arrived in Tignish 14 months ago, after a year-long search following the retirement of Dr. Declan Fox, the centre’s previous physician. Prior to Dr. Fox, Dr. Sethi had been the town’s physician for over 40 years.
The position at the health centre has been posted, and the hope is it will be filled soon. Until that time, residents still have a variety of options available to them.
“We have virtual care options for these patients, we have nurse practitioners who are helping to cover the practice, we have locum physicians who have agreed to come for set amounts of time,” said Bethany MacIsaac, Manager of Primary Care West. “And then we have our existing teams, Allied Health, RNs, diabetes education, and registered dietitians, as well as respiratory therapists who are wrapping themselves around this panel to ensure that there’s no gaps in care, and that their needs are being met.”
Ms Arsenault said the team at the health centre believes they will find the perfect fit for Tignish.
“We have such a fantastic community, the support is there from the people,” she said. “The people are friendly, and they’re always there to help each other out. Any doctor that’s been here sees that, they really enjoy being here at the center. And they love the collaboration that we have in this building with so many different services.”
Though he wasn’t in Tignish very long, Ms Arsenault said the community will miss Dr Entwistle and his wife, Sheri-Anne Entwistle, when they’re gone.
“It’s not like they’re out the door and we forget about them,” she said. “They were a big impact to our community. We wish them well, we really do, and we are going to miss them.”
