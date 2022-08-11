Health minister Ernie Hudson supports the recent decision by Health PEI to temporary suspend services of the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital.
Since the announcement, Mr Hudson, the MLA for the Alberton-Bloomfield district, has been fielding concerns about what this closure means for the Alberton facility.
He said while the CEC is closed, the emergency department is open and other lab services at the hospital continue to be available.
He added it is extremely important to differentiate between the emergency department and the CEC.
The CEC operates overnight staffed with an RN and EMS with the ability to consult with an on-call doctor over the phone. The ED operates during the day with a physician and RN support.
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on healthcare services right across the country, Mr Hudson said it’s important the province makes ‘the absolute best use’ of its own health human resources.
Talking numbers, the minister said in the last two years the CEC at Western has had 561 visits, which averages to one visit per night.
“Given the circumstances, and the challenges we are up against with health human resources, and given the number of visits to the CEC, I do feel (the closure) was necessary,” he said.
In comparison, there was over 10,000 visits to the ED in 2021.
“That shows the tremendous importance of the emergency department itself,” said Mr Hudson.
With the closure of the CEC, resources will be reallocated to support other areas within the hospital like the in-patient unit, ED and ambulatory care.
“I know there’s been challenges on the floor at Western with regard to being able to fill shifts, so this is a means of helping to fill that gap,” said Mr Hudson.
Mr Hudson said initiatives like the new medical faculty at UPEI and increasing the number of seats for the nursing program at the university are a couple of the long-term goals the province hopes will address some of the staffing shortage on the Island.
But the minister acknowledges those initiatives will take time.
“All of these things do take time, but they are steps, in my opinion, in the right direction in addressing those health human resource challenges that we do have,” he said. “They will help, no doubt, but it won’t be an overnight fix, unfortunately.”
The CEC is scheduled to be closed until at least Sept. 15.
Mr Hudson said the reopening of the CEC will be an operational decision made by Health PEI.
“Ultimately, I will be kept up-to-date as it goes forward, but the information I have is (the closure) is temporary,” he said.
Mr Hudson was adamant there are no plans to permanently close Western Hospital, despite the concern among residents that this temporary CEC closure is the beginning of the end for the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.