Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness, said recruiting paramedics to rural PEI is more difficult than it is for other parts of the province, and while more seats have been added to the paramedicine program at Holland College, it doesn’t do much if there isn’t anyone willing to fill those seats, something that’s been an issue across the board. Mr Hudson spoke during the O’Leary Community Health Foundation’s annual general meeting on Feb. 6. Jillian Trainor photo

The topic of paramedics and wait times for Island EMS was one of the issues brought up by concerned residents during the O’Leary Community Health Foundation’s annual general meeting on Feb. 6.

“There was no ambulance for most of this weekend, and other weekends,” noted Lisa Paugh. “I get that there’s shortages, but what are we going to do when there’s a 45 minute wait?”

