Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness, said recruiting paramedics to rural PEI is more difficult than it is for other parts of the province, and while more seats have been added to the paramedicine program at Holland College, it doesn’t do much if there isn’t anyone willing to fill those seats, something that’s been an issue across the board. Mr Hudson spoke during the O’Leary Community Health Foundation’s annual general meeting on Feb. 6. Jillian Trainor photo
The topic of paramedics and wait times for Island EMS was one of the issues brought up by concerned residents during the O’Leary Community Health Foundation’s annual general meeting on Feb. 6.
“There was no ambulance for most of this weekend, and other weekends,” noted Lisa Paugh. “I get that there’s shortages, but what are we going to do when there’s a 45 minute wait?”
Part of the issue has been the number of paramedics working in the province. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness, noted the issue is one seen across the board in regard to healthcare, and while nine seats have been added to the paramedicine program at Holland College, four of which are specifically for the Advanced Care Paramedicine Program, the difficulty is recruiting paramedics.
Another issue is recruiting paramedics to certain regions of the province.
“It’s probably more difficult to recruit paramedics in the more rural areas, whether it’s Western PEI, or Eastern Kings,” he said. “And that’s one of the things we have to look at with regard to potential of incentives for ones coming to the areas where it is the greatest challenge to recruit to.”
Offering recruitment rates for paramedics that compete with other provinces is also an issue. Mr Hudson said if PEI offers a certain amount for their recruitment rate, a neighbouring province will increase their recruitment rate, another province will increase theirs, and then PEI has to increase its rate again as a result.
For the West Prince area and the area east of Three Rivers, the recruitment rate currently sits at $115,000, up previously from $90,000. The Summerside and Three Rivers areas, have gone from $65,000 to $90,000, while there was previously no recruitment incentive for the Charlottetown/Cornwall/Stratford area, but now has one in place for $50,000.
For Ms Paugh, the concern is not just keeping paramedics in western PEI, but of keeping advanced care paramedics in the region, because first responders answering a medical call don’t have the same level of training as an advanced care paramedic.
“A third level (advanced care) paramedic can put in a thrombolytic and can save someone in a heart attack, first responders can’t do that,” she said. “I get that there’s a contract signed with Medavie (parent company of Island EMS), but who holds them accountable when this happens?”
Mr Hudson said he doesn’t know if it’s so much as making them more accountable as it is to making sure they have as much as possible when it comes to the human resources needed in order to be able to provide that service.
“I don’t think any of them, whether it’s at management level at Medavie, lower management at Island EMS, certainly not paramedic level, they don’t want someone waiting three quarters of an hour that’s having a heart attack,” he said. “They don’t want it, I don’t think anybody in this room would want it, but what it does come down to is having the resources, and unfortunately right now, we probably don’t. Not on a continuous basis.”
Something that could attract paramedics to the region is a new Island EMS depot in O’Leary. The current depot is a former house located on Willow Avenue that’s roughly 100 years old.
During the AGM, O’Leary mayor Eric Gavin noted that Island EMS approached the town about building a new depot, something O’Leary Town Council is in full support of.
“It’s going to take a little while, but the town is going to be happy,” he said. “We’re going to work the hardest we can to make this happen.”
If all goes to plan, construction on the new facility will begin in the spring, with Island EMS moved in by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.