February is Heart and Stroke month on PEI. More people are surviving heart attacks than ever before but still, one of the best things you can do for yourself and your heart is be pro-active when it comes to your health. Make February the month you will get more active and eat better. Get involved in your favorite sport or recreation. If you do not have one it’s a great time to try new activities out.
Our lifestyle plays a huge role in our health and fitness levels. Inactivity is widespread today because most jobs are sedentary so we have to make a conscious effort to be active outside of work. This can sometimes mean having to juggle schedules and find the time with other commitments, but the payoff is worth it. Physical activity will make you a healthier person. You will have more energy and stamina to get through your day, you will be better able to maintain a healthy bodyweight and you will be lessening your changes of heart disease and other health complications.
Activity does not have to be a lot. If you are a very inactive person you can assess your lifestyle and available time and figure out what works best for you. It could be twenty to thirty minutes every day or forty five-minutes to an hour every second day. What is important is that your activity fits your schedule and that you can incorporate it into your life long-term. The activities can change, but it’s important that you stay at something on a regular basis.
Be patient and the results will come. Enjoy the process and the fact that you are physically active and investing in a healthy you. Combine the activity with healthy eating and increase the benefits immensely. No one eats perfect, but if on a scale of one to ten you estimate your healthy eating habits to be a five and you can get that up to a seven you are making progress. A healthier you means a healthier heart.
