Jillian Trainor

PEI is nicknamed the Garden of the Gulf, and for good reason. The province has an untouched natural landscape, with no major skyscrapers or tall buildings impeding the view, and despite the efforts of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, there’s still a lot of greenery in the province. Hearing the news that the Nature Conservancy of Canada plans to buy Oulton’s Island, with plans to transfer ownership in five year’s time to the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils is fantastic.

More people are moving to this beautiful province, something that’s seen as a blessing or a curse, depending on who you ask. As a result of this, there’s been a call for not only affordable housing, but housing in general, and as housing developments and the like are built, there are concerns about what that means from an environmental standpoint.

