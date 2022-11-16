PEI is nicknamed the Garden of the Gulf, and for good reason. The province has an untouched natural landscape, with no major skyscrapers or tall buildings impeding the view, and despite the efforts of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, there’s still a lot of greenery in the province. Hearing the news that the Nature Conservancy of Canada plans to buy Oulton’s Island, with plans to transfer ownership in five year’s time to the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils is fantastic.
More people are moving to this beautiful province, something that’s seen as a blessing or a curse, depending on who you ask. As a result of this, there’s been a call for not only affordable housing, but housing in general, and as housing developments and the like are built, there are concerns about what that means from an environmental standpoint.
Known as Kwesawe’k in Mi’kmaw, Oulton’s Island is one location that likely no one wants to see developed because of how diverse its environment is. It’s made up of wetlands, salt marsh, four kilometres of beach shoreline and traditional Wabanaki (Acadian) forest, all of which are home to a variety of plant and animal life like great blue heron, bald eagles, double-crested cormorants, bald eagles, snowshoe hares, red squirrels, and more.
Along with protecting the environment, having the extra groups and organizations involved will also help with efforts to stop or prevent erosion from happening. We’ve already lost who knows how much over the years because of annual erosion, along with erosion caused by Post-Tropical Storms Dorian and Fiona, we don’t need to lose any more.
This isn’t the only piece of land in the province that’s being protected with the help of the Mi’kmaq of PEI. For at least a decade, there have been plans in the works to turn Pituamkek, also known as Hog Island and the Sandhills, into a National Park Reserve, co-managed with Parks Canada. It’s home to several ancient Mi’kmaq archaeological sites, PEI’s only igneous rock formation which also happens to be over 240 million years old, along with being one of the most ecologically significant coastal dune ecosystems in Eastern Canada.
Places like Kwesawe’k and Pituamkek need to be protected, or else we both literally and figuratively lose part of what makes this province special.
